Find the right fit for kids’ Before & After School programs

Beach Beacon
New superintendent to focus on teacher, student and family success
Veteran Pinellas County Schools educator Kevin Hendrick has been named the district’s new superintendent. Hendrick was most recently the associate superintendent of teaching and learning, a position he served in for five years. He replaces Michael Grego, who retired earlier this year. A graduate of Largo High School, Hendrick...
Pasco School District said homework shouldn't count toward students final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
Beach Beacon
What’s New for Pinellas County Schools
Pinellas County Schools has announced a variety of initiatives and programs that are in the works and on the horizon. Tutoring program helps young learners become strong readers. Pinellas County Schools is looking for tutors. The district is launching the Read Across Pinellas tutoring program to help children in kindergarten...
Beach Beacon
Leadership changes at Pinellas schools
LARGO — Eleven Pinellas County schools will be getting new principals as their previous leaders retire, resign or move to new assignments. Largo High School will get its first new leader in a decade, after the retirement of Brad Finkbiner. Its new principal is Jennifer Vragovic, an assistant principal at St. Petersburg High since 2016. Vragovic started working in Pinellas schools in 2012.
Hillsborough County foster families frustrated with new agency assistance problems
Foster families said they had hoped and prayed for change with the Children's Network of Hillsborough after the state recently ended a long-time contract with the troubled foster care provider, Eckerd Connects.
Bay News 9
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
tampabeacon.com
Overcrowding at the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center continues
TAMPA — It’s common for populations to increase during the summer months at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, but this year has been anything but standard. Despite operating multiple successful adoption events, the shelter at 440 N. Falkenburg Road remains well beyond capacity for keeping its cats and dogs, said volunteer shelter coordinator Chelsea Waldeck. During a two-day event in late July the shelter took part in the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend and placed more than 230 animals.
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
Bay News 9
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies
WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies, Saturday.
USF graduates start new chapter after summer commencement
Saturday marked a big day for students at the University of South Florida. Graduates started a new chapter after getting their degrees during USF’s summer commencement.
Publix, Walmart, Target or Winn-Dixie? Where to save money on school lunches
With food prices on the rise, packing your child's lunch will be more expensive this school year.
Single dad US Marine veteran with traumatic brain injury graduates from USF
A United States Marine veteran graduated from the University of South Florida after overcoming the odds, proudly showing his three children age doesn't matter when it comes to education.
Bucs player, non-profit present single mom with new car
One More Child, a non-profit that helps vulnerable children and struggling families, presented the mom with her own vehicle.
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
fox13news.com
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
