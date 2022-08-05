Watch Tony Alford, Ohio State’s Four Scholarship Running Backs Discuss Start of Camp, How They Can Complement Each Other This Season

Read on www.elevenwarriors.com
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
Eleven Warriors
Watch Justin Frye, Eight Ohio State Offensive Linemen Break Down the Buckeyes’ Depth and Cohesion in the Trenches
Monday was the first time this preseason Ohio State was able to practice in full pads. So, it's only natural that the Buckeyes' offensive linemen took their turn speaking with the media later that day. Eight offensive linemen in total met with reporters: Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Enokk Vimahi, Josh Fryar, Donovan Jackson, Zen Michalski, Matthew Jones and Paris Johnson Jr.
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Building Momentum for Long-Awaited Breakout with “Best Offseason He’s Had”
While the first two years of Julian Fleming’s Ohio State career haven’t lived up to expectations, momentum finally appears to be on his side entering his third season as a Buckeye. Fleming was one of seven players named by Ohio State last week as an Iron Buckeye, an...
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State
James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes on Recruiting Roll With Potential for Back-To-Back Top-10 Classes
Reasons to be excited about the future of the Ohio State basketball program are increasing by the day. Following a five-day stretch in which the Buckeyes landed commitments from two four-star prospects and top-75 talents in Devin Royal and Scotty Middleton, the program’s 2023 class is now ranked third in the country, per 247Sports. Should it close as a top-10 class in the country, it would be Ohio State’s second straight.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Ranked Second in 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll
College football coaches expect Ohio State to be the nation’s second-best team in 2022. Ohio State is ranked second behind only Alabama in the preseason Coaches Poll, which was released by USA TODAY on Monday. USA Today Coaches Poll. RANK TEAM RECORD PTS 1st VOTES PREV CHANGE. 1 ALABAMA...
Is TreVeyon Henderson already Ohio State football’s forgotten Heisman Trophy contender in 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson spent the offseason furthering his growing economic profile, signing an endorsement deal with American Eagle and flipping a house with Ohio State football teammate Gee Scott Jr. He plans to spend the season taking direct aim at the inner circle of Buckeye running backs.
Look: Ohio State Fans Trolled At Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Rich Eisen is among the most famous Michigan alums in the sports media world. And during his annual visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Eisen made sure not to let Ohio State fans forget about last season's blowout loss in The Game. During Friday night's gold jacket dinner,...
Eleven Warriors
What Scotty Middleton’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one for Ohio State. On Wednesday, Chris Holtmann landed the first Columbus-area recruit of his tenure with the Buckeyes when he earned the commitment of four-star forward Devin Royal out of Pickerington Central. On Sunday, Holtmann secured a commitment from a prospect who could end up being the highest-ranked recruit he’s landed at Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent
Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State has landed its first linebacker commit in the class of 2023. And it comes in the form of its last remaining priority in-state target: four-star Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. Despite constantly saying he'd commit in November or December, Reese felt good enough about the Buckeyes to pull the...
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops Washington, 28-23
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have now secured commitments from six of the top seven players in the state.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
wosu.org
First Somali American candidate for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
