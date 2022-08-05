The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.

LAWTON, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO