Read on www.smithsonianmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Elon Musk asks for a continuance in trial against TwitterAdrian HolmanWilmington, DE
Related
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory has Nazi roots
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art last year held an exhibit of works by German artists from the interwar period. Among them was the modernist painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, who drew inspiration from the cultural artifacts that came to Germany during its short-lived colonial era in Africa and the Pacific, which was terminated by the Allied powers after World War I.
‘My Neighbor Adolf’ Review: Cult Actor Udo Kier Plays a Man Who Could Be Hitler, Again
Click here to read the full article. In “My Neighbor Adolf,” a Polish Holocaust survivor living in South America suspects that the belligerent German who’s just moved in next door could be none other than der Führer himself. How could that be? Hitler shot himself in his bunker at the end of the war. Or did he? Director Leon Prudovsky’s middling mind game pits David Hayman and prolific German character actor Udo Kier against one another in what could have been a sly, “Sleuth”-style two-hander. But the tonally uneven movie isn’t prepared for its own premise: If the man’s hunch...
Smithonian
The Schoolteacher Who Saved Her Students From the Nazis
It took Anna Essinger six months of planning to devise the remarkable secret escape of her entire school from Nazi Germany. On the critical day, October 5, 1933, the 54-year-old headmistress’ most trusted staff members spread out in a network of three teams across Germany. Parents and children quietly made their way to preassigned railway stations along the three key rail routes out of the country. Martin Schwarz, the school’s teacher of religious affairs, was to lead one group, discreetly picking up a child at each station along the Rhine River from Basel. Anna’s sister, the school nurse, Paula Essinger, set out from Munich to Herrlingen and on to Stuttgart and Mannheim, also collecting pupils on the way. Hanna Bergas, who taught English, French and art history, led the final group across northern Germany.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Hitler’s Favorite Passion Play Lost Its Anti-Semitism
It would be hard to choose the most Jewish moment in this year’s production of Oberammergau’s Passion Play, the grand spectacle that recounts the story of Jesus Christ’s trial, suffering, and resurrection. Begun in 1634 and performed roughly every 10 years, the play is produced by the inhabitants of this Bavarian village located in the foothills of the Alps. Maybe it was the scene where Jesus holds a Torah scroll aloft and leads the congregation in the “Sh’ma Yisrael,” the Jewish declaration of faith in a single God, or perhaps it was the Last Supper, where Jesus and his apostles recite the traditional prayers over the wine and bread in convincing Hebrew. For me, it would have to be the way that Mary, the Madonna, is greeted in one scene: “How fortunate we are to have our rabbi’s mother with us!”
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
IFLScience
Ash Remains Of 8,000 People Discovered In Mass Grave Near Concentration Camp In Poland
The Polish Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) has discovered harrowing new evidence of a mass grave nearby a World War 2 Nazi concentration camp, with ash believed to be made up of the remains of as many as 8,000 people. It continues to build on the evidence that Nazis desperately...
‘He could not expel the trauma’: Sidney Nolan’s Auschwitz paintings revealed in landmark show
A previously unknown and dark chapter in the life and work of Sidney Nolan is in the spotlight, with the unveiling of early paintings documenting the horrors of Nazi Germany – which the Australian artist never wished to be shown in his lifetime. The obscenity of Nazi Germany’s concentration...
RELATED PEOPLE
Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town
Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
Sotheby’s $6.1 Million Sale of a Rare Dinosaur Skeleton Has Sparked Outrage Among Scientists
Click here to read the full article. The unearthing of a complete Gorgosaurus was a rare discovery that could advance dinosaur research—which is why scientists are not happy to see it fall into private hands. Sotheby’s New York announced that they auctioned a finished dinosaur skeleton this month for $6.1 million. It’s the first Gorgosaurus skeleton that has been sold and the first time the company has sold a complete dinosaur fossil since the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago bought Sue the T-Rex back in 1997 for $8.4 million. The auction house did not disclose the name of buyer...
A brief history of Esperanto, the 135-year-old language of peace hated by Hitler and Stalin alike
In the late 1800s, the city of Białystok – which was once Polish, then Prussian, then Russian, and is today again part of Poland – was a hub of diversity, with large numbers of Poles, Germans, Russians and Yiddish-speaking Ashkanazi Jews. Each group spoke a different language and viewed members of the other communities with suspicion.
Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field
"Exceptional" treasure trove of ancient Roman gold coins found in the United Kingdom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Is British Museum’s stance shifting on Parthenon marbles return?
“Stolen goods”; “Looted by the Brits”; “Did you steal this like the Parthenon marbles?”. A glance at the social media channels of the British Museum underlines why, when it comes to the long-disputed Acropolis sculptures, it is so eager to “change the temperature of the debate”.
A pig farm on Nazi concentration camp for Roma people is demolished to create a memorial museum
A Czech pig farm built on the site of a Nazi-era concentration camp for Roma people is being demolished. The camp held 1309 Roma people, of which 326, including many children died, reported the BBC. Bulldozers moved in on Friday, and a new memorial museum will be built to commemorate...
B-17 Flying Fortress radio operator accounted for from WWII
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff, 26, of Steubenville, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for April 20, 2022. In the spring of 1944, Teaff was assigned to the 351st Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group (Heavy),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allthatsinteresting.com
How Did Julius Caesar Die? Inside The Notorious Death Of The Roman Dictator
Julius Caesar was fatally stabbed by the Roman Senate on the Ides of March of 44 B.C.E., triggering the downfall of the Roman Republic. Julius Caesar’s assassination on March 15, 44 B.C.E. marked the end of an era. The beloved military general had expanded the republic across Europe, chronicled his travels for the masses, and won the hearts of both the army and Roman civilians. After Caesar crowned himself “dictator in perpetuity,” however, his fellow politicians grew lethally concerned.
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute.Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century. But a Swedish archaeologist and a Polish researcher recently claimed in separate publications that they have pinpointed his most probable burial site in the village...
US returns 30 stolen antique artworks to Cambodia
The United States on Monday returned 30 stolen works of art and antiquities to Cambodia that had been looted from the southeast Asian nation, including from an ancient Khmer city, and illegally trafficked around the world for decades. The federal prosecutor's office said that thousands of Khmer statues and sculptures that were trafficked out of Cambodia over the course of decades to antique dealers in Bangkok, before being illegally exported to collectors, businessmen and even museums in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Ruins decorated with swastikas could be clue to the palace of Genghis Khan's bloodthirsty grandson, say archaeologists
A Turkish and Mongolian excavation team says swastika patterns on 13th-century ruins are a possible link to Genghis Khan's grandson, reports Live Science.
Comments / 2