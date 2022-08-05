Huntsville faith-based treatment helps those battling addiction, alcoholism

Read on whnt.com
Family Services Center’s ‘FAST’ program marks 25 years of helping students and families
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the school year starts, so does a program from the Family Services Center that brings students, parents, and services together in one place. The “Fast” or Families and Schools Together has been helping students and families for 25 years. Cynthia Patterson works...
Huntsville Organization Hosts Fun-filled Back-to-school Event
The Angela Claxton Foundation hosted a back-to-school event and supply drive on Sunday that offered food, music, and free school supplies. Organizers said they wanted to offer a safe and fun event for kids to unwind after the first few days of school.
Madison County School Systems Address Possible COVID Transmission a School Begins
Most Alabama students are now starting their first week of school. And, in this era, that means renewed concern about COVID-19 exposure. Most of Alabama is at a high community transmission level, including all of North Alabama.
Marshall County Sheriff Addresses Pawn Shop Raid
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Law Enforcement Update on Joe's Pawn Shop Investigation
Multiple people, including the owners, were arrested after federal agents raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville on Thursday. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims gave an update on the four-month-long investigation on Monday.
NAACP Hosts "Back 2 School Career Day" in Athens
Organizers of the inaugural "Back 2 School Career Day" say that such an event will help build the Athens-Limestone Community where it's needed most and sets the tone for the rest of the school year. The event was hosted at Athens' Fitness Park on Saturday.
Limestone Man Steals and Totals Fire Engine
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. One of those vehicles belonged to Tanner Volunteer Fire Department -- and it's a total loss.
Limestone County Schools Planning for More Students in 2022
Monday marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for Limestone County Schools. As the district welcomes its students back for a new year, some issues that plagued the district last year are back for round two.
Fatal Hit-and-Run Near World's Longest Yard Sale
Law enforcement is searching for the person who hit and killed a man with a vehicle in Northeast Alabama. The accident happened along the route of the World's Longest Yard Sale in Dekalb County, which is an annual community event.
