Top 10 NFL running back rotations: Browns, Colts headline best backfields entering 2022

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, that ayahuasca helped him learn how to unconditionally love himself. “To me, one of the core tenets of your...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
Matt Rhule took a mind-boggling approach to his offense's touchdown celebration this Saturday morning. According to a report, Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a deep-post touchdown during training camp this Saturday. Higgins proceeded to celebrate the touchdown with a "red carpet" celebration. The offense went crazy, and Rhule didn't...
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
