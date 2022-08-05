ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

What to expect on Community Crossroads

By Carolina Astrain
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwUsM_0h6LcFZv00

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect to see on Community Crossroads this weekend.

We hear from the YMCA of the Golden Crescent, we learn about an Alzheimer’s car show and we also learn about all the events coming up soon hosted by the Victoria Fine Arts Association.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch Community Crossroads on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at these times:

KAVU

Saturday 8/6/22 5 p.m.

KMOL

Sunday 8/7/22 10 a.m.

KVCT

Sunday 8/7/22 5 p.m.

KXTS

Sunday 8/7/22 7 a.m.

Our segments are also posted on our YouTube channel after television air times.

That’s what you can expect this weekend on Community Crossroads.

Do you have a story or segment idea for Community Crossroads?

Email castrain@victoriatelevision.com to share your ideas.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads’ Back-to-School events happening this week

VICTORIA, Texas – Back-to-School is around the corner for many school districts in the Crossroads area. Some schools have already returned to school. Here is a look at Back-to-School events taking place this week throughout the Crossroads area. If you know of any additional events taking place that we did not post, please share a flyer and information with us via email at staff@crossroadstoday.com.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

The following article is provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Quintin Shepherd, Supt. of the Victoria I.S.D. I can still picture the radio cassette player that sat on top of our little spinet piano in the farmhouse where I grew up. As I have shared several times previously, I grew up rural poor during the farm crisis and my parents were amazing at giving us nearly everything we needed, but now as an adult, I recognize the astounding ways they stretched our resources to make ends meet. How we had a piano, I’ll never know.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Community Crossroads#The Golden Crescent#Rewritten#Android#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local agencies partner with Gulf Bend Center for resource fair

VICTORIA, Texas – Gulf Bend Center, in collaboration with local agencies, will host a “Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242. Gulf Bend clients and their caregivers will have the chance to meet with Victoria Police Department officers and discuss their needs during this free event.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III on trial

VICTORIA, Texas – The sex crimes trial for former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, 45 resumes Tuesday morning. Mumphord is indicted on 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten counts of indecency with a child, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy