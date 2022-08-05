ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJMGx_0h6LcCvk00

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs?

It may depend on what the definition of “outdoors” is.

For more than two years, many casino workers have been pushing for the enactment of a state law that would ban smoking inside Atlantic City’s nine casinos — virtually the only workplaces in New Jersey where indoor smoking is still allowed.

A bill that would end smoking in the casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature for months and has yet to have a hearing — even though more than half the entire state Legislature has signed onto it as sponsors or co-sponsors. An identical bill introduced last year suffered the same fate, languishing without action.

The Casino Association of New Jersey, the industry’s trade association, opposes a smoking ban, saying it would lead to lower earnings and fewer jobs.

But a group of casino workers is adamant that any solution include two non-negotiable demands: That no smoking be allowed inside the casinos, and that no casino worker is exposed to second-hand smoke.

Atlantic City currently allows smoking on 25% of the casino floor, but the areas are not contiguous.

“It’s spread throughout the floor, which essentially makes the entire casino floor a smoking area,” said Corinne Orlando of the American Heart Association.

A partial solution is instead being discussed among workers, casino officials and state Legislators: Creating some outdoor gambling spaces where smoking would be permitted. However, there is no wide agreement on just what constitutes an “outdoor area.”

“The devil is in the details,” said Pete Naccarelli, a dealer at the Borgata and a leader of the movement to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos. “As long as no worker is exposed to secondhand smoke, a truly outdoor area could be a workable solution.”

Las Vegas, with its desert climate, has long offered outdoor gambling, including near — and sometimes even in — swimming pools. Gamblers can play cards at swim-up gambling tables.

In Maryland, “outdoor” gambling areas at casinos in Baltimore and Hanover appear to be largely enclosed spaces with a roof and walls, and some openings to let air in.

In Ohio, Hard Rock’s Cincinnati casino also has what it calls a “smoking patio,” separate from the main casino floor, that has ventilation systems and some direct air flow from outside.

Smoking opponents cite the outdoor smoking area that Harrah’s in New Orleans opened about five years ago as a better alternative — with open walls and no live table games requiring dealers.

Those outdoor areas cost between $10 million to $15 million to build, however — a price tag that does not appear to be within reach of all of Atlantic City’s casinos.

Ten years ago, Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget opened an outdoor gambling area on its deck for use during warm weather. But it is exposed to the elements, not enclosed, and can’t be used for much of the year. The Golden Nugget did not respond to a request for comment.

Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54 of the Unite Here casino workers union that represents housekeeping, food and beverage and other workers, said the idea of outdoor gambling has been talked about for months as at least a partial solution.

“We’ve been speaking about this idea with the industry and with the state government since before the summer,” he said. “We want to resolve this with a solution that works for everyone, and I believe that’s attainable.”

He said such areas could be heated during colder months, and that casinos would need to allow workers who don’t want to breathe in smoke to opt out of working in them.

That idea has led to another suggestion being discussed: creating indoor smoking rooms staffed by dealers who agree to work there.

Democratic state Sen. Shirley Turner, one of the smoking ban bill’s main sponsors, called it “imperative” that indoor smoking come to an end in casinos.

“There are solutions such as truly outdoor areas for guests who smoke that do not compromise worker health,” she said.

Joe Lupo, president of the casino association, reiterated its longstanding contention that unilaterally banning smoking in Atlantic City casinos while nearby jurisdictions still permit it would hurt the industry, leading to fewer jobs and less tax money to fund state programs for senior citizens.

“Additional time is required to devise and implement a solution that will address the concerns of our employees without jeopardizing jobs and benefits to seniors,” he said.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Monday:. (seven, seven, zero, zero) (four, nine, one, eight, zero) (thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
Person
Shirley Turner
SoJO 104.9

Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Smoking Ban#Legislature#Outdoors#American
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
billypenn.com

Review: Wawa Shore Tea is the drink everyone at your beach party will agree on

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for convenience’s sake, Wawa stores have something for everyone. The same could be said of the company’s newest boozy drink. Wawa partnered with South Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, which tastes like a childhood fave leveled up a notch and taken on vacation. The peach-flavored hard tea is a limited release, sold in 12-oz. cans throughout the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia regions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
OREGON STATE
New Jersey Monthly

Is Atlantic City Finally On a Roll?

Cool and Atlantic City have perhaps been mutually exclusive terms since the days Frank Sinatra held court at the 500 Club more than a half-century ago. One of America’s first playgrounds, Atlantic City seemed an abyss in the ’70s before it was propped up by casino gambling. Later, the chain-smoking octogenarian stumbling around penny slot machines after seeing a long-past-its-prime classic rock band became a common and unfortunate sight in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022

Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill will host a Pet Festival on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals from local shelters, products available from a variety of services and vendors and pet-related entertainment. The only pets that will be admitted are dogs and cats; animals must be on a standard leash or in a standard carrier.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy