Final field of candidates set for Gaston County school board

Ten people have filed as candidates for the Gaston County Board of Education, but voters will only have choices in two of the five seats up for election.

Voters will also select three new people to the nine-member board, as three incumbents are not running for re-election.

Incumbents Lee Dedmon, who represents the Gastonia Township, and Dot Cherry, an at large representative, will not face an opponent on November's ballot.

Newcomer A.M. Stephens III will not face a challenge in the Riverbend Township race. Kevin Collier, who has represented the Riverbend Township on the school board since 1998, did not seek re-election to a seventh, four-year term.

Gaston County school board seats are nonpartisan, and candidates are not formally affiliated with any political party. The general election takes place Nov. 8.

Voters can cast ballots in all races, but the candidate must live in the township they seek to represent.

Both the Dallas Township and South Point Township races have multiple candidates.

South Point Township

Current South Point Township school board member Justin Davis chose to run for Superior Court judge rather than the Board of Education. The Republican from Belmont will face incumbent Democrat Judge Jesse Caldwell IV in November.

Five newcomers have filed to replace Davis on the school board:

Joe Green

Michelle Hughes

Tod Kinlaw

Lisa Smith

Dallas Township

Current Dallas Township school board member Steve Hall did not file for a second term representing Dallas. He lost in a GOP primary race for a county commission seat to Cathy Cloninger in May.

Two people have filed to replace Hall:

Glenn Bratton

Josh Crisp

