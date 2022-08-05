ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

#CrawfordForGood generates over $25,000 for 18 local nonprofits

By Staff Report
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRIIT_0h6LbB0o00

The Community Foundation for Crawford County held #CrawfordForGood, a two-day online fundraising event, July 26-27 meant to assist local nonprofits who chose to participate.

The Foundation provided the fundraising platform, and any nonprofit could register and use the site at no cost. In addition, the Foundation matched donations raised online on a pro-rated basis from a pool of $15,000 being offered by the combined generosity of the Board of Trustees, Park National Bank, Wurm’s Woodworking Co. and an anonymous donor.

“Eighteen Crawford County nonprofits raised funds during #CrawfordForGood,” said Lisa Workman, Foundation president. “Because we had fewer organizations participating this year, the matching pool went a lot further. In fact, we were able to add $1.45 to every dollar raised, with a total of over $25,700 going directly to our fellow nonprofits for their ‘for good’ missions.”

Leading the charge was Rescued Rollers, who raised $4,432. Rescued Rollers has a mission of saving special-needs dogs so they can be mobilized rather than euthanized. They are based in Galion.

To view the #CrawfordForGood results broken down by participating nonprofit, go to cfcrawford.org/crawfordforgood-results.

Comments / 0

Related
Galion Inquirer

Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
GALION, OH
1808Delaware

City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912

FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Society
County
Crawford County, OH
Crawford County, OH
Society
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#The Community Foundation#The Board Of Trustees#Park National Bank#Wurm S Woodworking Co
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: What's the status of the Bellville dog park?

BELLVILLE -- Tiny, tender strands of grass poked through the mud of the former soybean field, stretching towards the sun. GALLERY: Progress at Bellville Dog Park Finnigan's Run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
BELLVILLE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Two killed in motorcyle crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
UPI News

Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph. The team behind Bad Habit, billed as the "world's first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck," took to the track at the Summit MotorSports Park in Huron County during the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
710
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy