CrawfordForGood generates over $25,000 for 18 local nonprofits

The Community Foundation for Crawford County held #CrawfordForGood, a two-day online fundraising event, July 26-27 meant to assist local nonprofits who chose to participate.

The Foundation provided the fundraising platform, and any nonprofit could register and use the site at no cost. In addition, the Foundation matched donations raised online on a pro-rated basis from a pool of $15,000 being offered by the combined generosity of the Board of Trustees, Park National Bank, Wurm’s Woodworking Co. and an anonymous donor.

“Eighteen Crawford County nonprofits raised funds during #CrawfordForGood,” said Lisa Workman, Foundation president. “Because we had fewer organizations participating this year, the matching pool went a lot further. In fact, we were able to add $1.45 to every dollar raised, with a total of over $25,700 going directly to our fellow nonprofits for their ‘for good’ missions.”

Leading the charge was Rescued Rollers, who raised $4,432. Rescued Rollers has a mission of saving special-needs dogs so they can be mobilized rather than euthanized. They are based in Galion.

To view the #CrawfordForGood results broken down by participating nonprofit, go to cfcrawford.org/crawfordforgood-results.