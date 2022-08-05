ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls teen arrested after early-morning stabbing Friday, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
A teenager involved in an early-morning stabbing in Sioux Falls was arrested after seeking medical treatment for injuries related to the incident.

The 18-year-old man, from Sioux Falls, was arrested by police for aggravated assault after receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, according to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn.

The incident was first called in at about 1:30 a.m. F to the 900 block of N. Cliff Avenue where multiple people reported seeing a man walking around covered in blood, Siebenborn said.

Police couldn't find the subject, but were later called to a local hospital for a man fitting that description. That person was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds from an altercation with the 18-year-old, Siebenborn said.

Police then found the 18-year-old and arrested him after he himself appeared at the hospital for treatment of minor inquires related to the altercation.

Siebenborn said the the two people injured knew each other.

The 18-year-old was also charged with simple assault domestic related to an incident was another person, Siebenborn said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

