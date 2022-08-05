Read on www.lakenormanpublications.com
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: North Lincoln grad wins Lincoln County Apple Queen crown
LINCOLNTON – Anaia Mayner, an N.C. State University student and North Lincoln High graduate, took home the Miss Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant crown and a $3,000 scholarship Saturday, Aug. 6. Savanna Brooks, a Lenoir-Rhyne University nursing student and West Lincoln High graduate, took home first-place honors as well as Miss Congeniality. Kathryn Burgess and Samantha Cox, both North Lincoln students, tied for second place. Jasmine Campos, a Lincolnton High student, was the third-place winner and won the evening gown segment. – Photos By Joseph Brymer.
wccbcharlotte.com
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
WBTV
Students and families dealing with safety concerns ahead of return to school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school is just weeks away for most districts in the Charlotte area, and anxiety is building. Students have always had to deal with back-to-school anxiousness surrounding new people, new teachers, and the like, but this year many are also concerned with safety - particularly regarding school shootings.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials welcome 172 new teachers, continue efforts to hire dozens more
Approximately 172 new Iredell-Statesville Schools teachers attended orientation at the Unity Center in Statesville on Wednesday. The annual event brings all of the new teachers from across the system under one roof to fill out forms, learn about district policies and to get motivated for the upcoming school year. “It’s...
iredellfreenews.com
An Amazing Experience: Long-time friends celebrate sobriety milestone with skydiving adventure
Jessica Prichard is afraid of heights. And she’s not a big fan of flying either. But when she jumped out of an airplane in Rowan County last weekend with her long-time friend Jordan West Barker, it seemed like the most natural thing in the world. The fact that they were accompanied by their loved ones made it even more special.
lincolntimesnews.com
Another reign comes to an end: The 2021 Apple Queen looks back
LINCOLNTON – It’s been almost a year since Ashley Fisher, the daughter of Steve Fisher and Wesley and Candice Dickerson was crowned as the Lincoln County Apple Queen. She ended up being lucky contestant number 13, and not only won the evening gown portion of the pageant, but also walked away with the crown.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert that wasn’t
Technical difficulties with the sound equipment may have prevented Phatt City from taking the stage for this week’s Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert, but it didn’t prevent folks from hanging out in Downtown Statesville and making an evening of it.
Stanly News & Press
Buzzed Viking to bring drinks, food, entertainment to Locust
It takes only a second to realize that the new business moving into the 5,000 square-foot space that used to house Outfitters Steaks and Seafood in Locust is going to be a unique place as a huge spray-painted image of a vicious Viking with a battle-axe greets visitors along the side of the building at 805 W. Main St.
$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
WSOC-TV
Photos: Everclear, Fastball perform in Kannapolis
Everclear Everclear performs with Fastball and The Nixons at the Village Park Saturday concert series in Kannapolis. Aug. 6, 2022. (Richard Thigpen)
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
wccbcharlotte.com
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
