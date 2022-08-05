ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

PHOTOS: North Lincoln grad wins Lincoln County Apple Queen crown

LINCOLNTON – Anaia Mayner, an N.C. State University student and North Lincoln High graduate, took home the Miss Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant crown and a $3,000 scholarship Saturday, Aug. 6. Savanna Brooks, a Lenoir-Rhyne University nursing student and West Lincoln High graduate, took home first-place honors as well as Miss Congeniality. Kathryn Burgess and Samantha Cox, both North Lincoln students, tied for second place. Jasmine Campos, a Lincolnton High student, was the third-place winner and won the evening gown segment. – Photos By Joseph Brymer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

On The Road With James: Lenoir

What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

Students and families dealing with safety concerns ahead of return to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school is just weeks away for most districts in the Charlotte area, and anxiety is building. Students have always had to deal with back-to-school anxiousness surrounding new people, new teachers, and the like, but this year many are also concerned with safety - particularly regarding school shootings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Education
lincolntimesnews.com

Another reign comes to an end: The 2021 Apple Queen looks back

LINCOLNTON – It’s been almost a year since Ashley Fisher, the daughter of Steve Fisher and Wesley and Candice Dickerson was crowned as the Lincoln County Apple Queen. She ended up being lucky contestant number 13, and not only won the evening gown portion of the pageant, but also walked away with the crown.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Buzzed Viking to bring drinks, food, entertainment to Locust

It takes only a second to realize that the new business moving into the 5,000 square-foot space that used to house Outfitters Steaks and Seafood in Locust is going to be a unique place as a huge spray-painted image of a vicious Viking with a battle-axe greets visitors along the side of the building at 805 W. Main St.
LOCUST, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTV

Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

