Mcdowell County, NC

Man faces multiple drug charges in McDowell Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for numerous drug crimes.

Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Detectives assisted probation officers with a search of Thorpe’s camper. Officials found methamphetamine and cocaine during the search.

Thorpe was booked into custody on a $50,000 bond.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
