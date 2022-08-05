Man faces multiple drug charges in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for numerous drug crimes.

Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Detectives assisted probation officers with a search of Thorpe’s camper. Officials found methamphetamine and cocaine during the search.

Thorpe was booked into custody on a $50,000 bond.

