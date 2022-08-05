Toombs County students head back to the classroom

Read on www.wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019. As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from...
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
wtoc.com
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group thanks the men and women in blue by making sure they have a roof over their heads. For the last two years, Ridgeway Roofing company has had a contest for choosing a law enforcement officer who is in need of a new roof on their house.
New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Septemer 10--Pastor's Anniversary in Vidalia
September 10--Pastor & First lady Snead invite you to their Black Tie Gala 10th Pastor's Anniversary, September 10th at 6:00 at 124 West Spring Street, Mt. Vernon. Entertainment host Troy & Carmela Williams.
VIDEO: Downtown Pep Rally draws large crowd Friday
A large crowd of community members showed up for the Downtown Pep Rally event which featured three area high school teams, cheerleaders and band members for the annual First Friday event. Hours before the event was to begin, downtown Statesboro received 3 inches of rain. That did little to dampen...
douglasnow.com
Retired Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passes at 96
Former Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7. He was 96. His parents were the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School in 1943 as his class salutatorian. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia School of Law (Lumpkin Law School). He subsequently practiced law in Waycross and in 1965, joined Lamar (Swampy) Gibson and Baker McGee in the law firm of Gibson, McGee and Blount. Judge Blount also served as judge of the Waycross Police Court from 1961-1981.
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wtoc.com
Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County. You can see the damage to the bridge on Pulaski Highway where the driver’s car struck and crashed through the rail and went into the water below.
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
WJCL
Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
wtoc.com
Another arson investigation begins in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A third arson investigation is underway in Vidalia after an abandoned home was set on fire Thursday in broad daylight. Three weeks ago, two other abandoned homes were set on fire. Fire officials say these fires are all within about nine blocks of each other. Now...
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies
Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
allongeorgia.com
Man Dies in Crash After Fleeing Bulloch County Deputies
According to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Mingle fled deputies after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning for suspended license and a felony warrant. Mingle struck a bridge at the Bulloch-Candler County line and crashed into the water. Deputies pulled him from the vehicle and rendered first aid, but he was pronounced deceased after EMS arrived. Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Man arrested for shooting at a Johnson County football game
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a press release Saturday afternoon by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Jerome Russell was arrested and charged with shooting at a Johnson County football game. The release stated that on Friday, August 5, 2022, Russell began randomly shooting into the air on...
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
MilitaryTimes
Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river
No good deed goes unpunished. In the case of some magnet fishers who cleared 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50 caliber ammo belts from a river on Fort Stewart, the toll was a number of fines by Fort Stewart Conservation Law Enforcement. The group, led by treasure hunter...
