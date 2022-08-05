Read on hypebeast.com
Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"
The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"
Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"
Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
Take an Official Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Green Spark"
Following early release rumors, we now have an official look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark.” Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the mainly tonal look continues the MoMA, ComplexCon, MCA and ICA exclusive design series for the collaborative take on the AF1.
Early Glimpse at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12
A Ma Maniére has won the hearts of sneakerheads for its collaborative with Jordan Brand that entailed the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High in 2021 as well as the Air Jordan 2 which debuted this year. Since it has seemingly found a formula of storytelling that strongly resonates with its audience, the brand feels it best to continue aligning with the Jumpman team for more offerings which is why it’s expected to now lend its touch to the Air Jordan 12.
The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid is Coming in "Gorge Green"
Continuing the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Flight Lite Mid, Nike is now set to deliver a “Gorge Green” colorway of the court classic. Associated with Scottie Pippen, the upcoming release features a classic sporting two-tone white and green take. The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid “Gorge Green”...
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013/2015 Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of rumors and multiple early looks, Stüssy has now announced a release date for its upcoming. Air Max 2013/2015 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the streetwear imprint recently posted a campaign video highlighting the “Fossil,” “Pink” and “Black” colorways set to release. Along with a closer look at the “Pink” pair accompanied by a caption revealing the August release date.
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft" Drops Next Year: First Look
It seems as though the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 2 Low are making a huge comeback. After some fairly successful collaborations, this shoe has found a new resurgence, and Jumpman is taking advantage by coming through with a whole host of new colorways. 2023 is going to be a huge year for the silhouette, and according to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, fans can expect a "Craft" version of the AJ2 Low.
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
The Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is Making a Return
Jordan Brand fans have celebrated the return of several classic colorways in 2022. Most notably, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” and Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” are slated to release this October. Adding to this lineup of retros, the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” reissue joins Jordan Brand’s fall offerings. Last spotted in 2011, this retro comes just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7.
Citrus Tones Dominate the Nike Air Max 90 "Kumquat"
Following a Terrascape edition of the Air Max 90 in “Vivid Green,” the sportswear giant dishes out the beloved silhouette in a bright and juicy color scheme dubbed as “Kumquat.” While we’re holding onto the tail-end of the summer season, the Swoosh team looks to bring out the sunshine as the leaves start to brown.
PUMA Digs Deep to Re-Release the Weekend OG
Need weekend kicks that are durable, timeless and affordable? Look no further than the. Weekend OG. Puns aside, the sneaker is a no-frills throw-on pair that will surely complement your lineup. Similar to the legendary Clyde silhouette, the lesser appreciated Weekend OG is stripped of the Formstripe for a minimalist...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Building on an early look, we now have an on-foot look at the Concepts x SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster.” The upcoming release is expected to continue the lobster-inspired collaboration series between the retailer and Nike’s skateboarding division that began back in 2008. Drawing from the look...
Take an On-Feet Look at the Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk High
California-based skate collective, Pawnshop Skate Co., is slated to release their own collaborative SB Dunk High with sportswear giant. . The release does solidifies the relationship with West Coast skate culture, partnering with a company co-founded by Nike SB team rider Donovon Piscopo’s father Anthony Piscopo. The Pawnshop x...
