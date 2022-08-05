2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston

Read on www.click2houston.com
Aimee Silvers
3d ago
They will be back out by morning. Hildago will make sure. She can't anger her bosses
Chi Chi Jima
3d ago
They keep coming and Hunter Biden crying because his drugs will never arrived to the final destination.
anonymous user
3d ago
Valued at about $390K they was definitely up to no good. Enhanced first degree felony, 10-99 years not including the weapons charge.
Three Houston men arrested, accused of trying to steal catalytic converters
The men allegedly were staying at a hotel adjacent to a car dealership, and had power tools they planned to use to cut off the equipment.
Chase suspect who hit Hitchcock police officer with his car identified, charged with felony evading
The suspect who was pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, has been identified and charged in the high-speed chase. Police said he was already wanted for another crime.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
12newsnow.com
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Click2Houston.com
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis,...
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD officer on trial for deadly 2020 crash
A former Houston Police officer is on trial for criminally negligent homicide after a deadly crash in November 2020. A Harris County grand jury indicted Matthew Valdez in July 2021. Valdez resigned from HPD in January 2021 after being relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department said. Surveillance video...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a man during a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Sunday morning. Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 6400 block of Westheimer around 11:05 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian was in a moving lane of...
Click2Houston.com
All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say
GALVESTON – Galveston police have released the identities of the four victims, including two children who were killed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart they were riding in late Saturday night. Police said Felipe Bentacur, 49, and Destiny Uvalle, 25, were two of the adult...
87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo? Questions remain after partially buried body discovered in Montgomery County sandlot
PORTER, Texas – Authorities have released the identity of a victim whose body was found partially buried in a sand pit in Montgomery County. The man has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo, a native of Honduras. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 3,...
Click2Houston.com
Mother charged after 6-year-old found wandering outside apartment complex alone, deputies say
HOUSTON – A mother who allegedly left her 6-year-old child alone was arrested and charged after he was found wandering outside an apartment complex late at night on Saturday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kayla Johnson has been charged with child abandonment. Deputies responded to...
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death on side of road in Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting another man on July 5 in Humble, according to the Houston Police Department. Dafore Harris, 22, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 48-year-old Kenny Page. Police said Page was found by a...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old shot, killed after verbal dispute with suspect at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old teen is dead after he was shot multiple times at a southwest Houston apartment Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Detective said that the victim was...
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
