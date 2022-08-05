ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.click2houston.com

Comments / 25

Aimee Silvers
3d ago

They will be back out by morning. Hildago will make sure. She can't anger her bosses

Reply
7
Chi Chi Jima
3d ago

They keep coming and Hunter Biden crying because his drugs will never arrived to the final destination.

Reply
6
anonymous user
3d ago

Valued at about $390K they was definitely up to no good. Enhanced first degree felony, 10-99 years not including the weapons charge.

Reply
2
Related
12newsnow.com

16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#Harris County Precinct
Click2Houston.com

Former HPD officer on trial for deadly 2020 crash

A former Houston Police officer is on trial for criminally negligent homicide after a deadly crash in November 2020. A Harris County grand jury indicted Matthew Valdez in July 2021. Valdez resigned from HPD in January 2021 after being relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department said. Surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a man during a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Sunday morning. Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 6400 block of Westheimer around 11:05 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian was in a moving lane of...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside

A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy