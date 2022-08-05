Read on www.13wmaz.com
Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning denies plan to demolish century-old home, replace it with gardens
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said...
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
'It's impossible to move': As more businesses move to Bass Road, what's being done about the traffic?
MACON, Ga. — A gym, a tire center, and an urgent care center could soon find a home on Macon's Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved those businesses Monday. It comes on top of even more development planned for the area. Of course, more business means more traffic.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
'It looks like a jungle': Concerns rise over Rose Hill Cemetery maintenance
MACON, Ga. — Overgrown grass and poor upkeep are just some of the concerns people have voiced about historic cemeteries owned or maintained by Macon-Bibb county. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha brought those complaints to county officials to see what's being done. One of these cemeteries is Rose Hill, a famous...
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes.
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
Midstate gas prices follow trend, continuing to drop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A week ago, average gasoline prices in Macon were sitting around $3.50 per gallon, which was a whole dollar higher than last year. Compared to being over $4 a gallon this time last month, though, last week's prices felt like a little bit of relief at the pumps. This week, however, we're starting off another 12.6 cents lower, averaging at around $3.38 per gallon.
"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
Bibb County schools adding sensory rooms to help special-needs students learn
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is planning on adding 11 sensory rooms to help children with special needs such as autism. These rooms will also help students with behavioral issues. These rooms are designed to help the children relax. With dim lighting and comfortable seating, the rooms can...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
Popular restaurant Buffington's should be open soon after electrical fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update:. The owner of the restaurant, Mike Hufstetler, said that the bar of Buffington's was reopened Saturday, and that the kitchen will hopefully be open on Monday. He said that he is grateful to the community and everyone who has helped get the business back up...
Macon Salvation Army in need of donations to fix air conditioning in dorms, cooling center
MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army in Macon needs your help. The air conditioning in their men's dormitory and cooling center has been out for two weeks, and they can't afford to fix it. Sergeant Melissa White, the Corps Administrator, says they got a quote for the repairs: $16,000....
Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
Sandy Beach Waterpark closes for summer, mechanical and staffing issues to blame
MACON, Ga. — Besides students heading back to school, there's another sign that summer is coming to an end: pools and waterparks closing. One Macon-Bibb waterpark locked its gates a little early this year. That's Sandy Beach Waterpark on Lake Tobesofkee. "We've had some mechanical issues at the park...
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
With animal shelter at capacity, people look to City of Perry for resolution
PERRY, Ga. — Around the state, animal adoptions have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to slow down. Now that one Perry animal shelter is at capacity, it's putting animal rescues in limbo and sparking a conversation on social media. It started with a Facebook post -- the Friends...
