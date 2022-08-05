ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

13WMAZ

New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished

MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
Hawkinsville, GA
wgxa.tv

Midstate gas prices follow trend, continuing to drop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A week ago, average gasoline prices in Macon were sitting around $3.50 per gallon, which was a whole dollar higher than last year. Compared to being over $4 a gallon this time last month, though, last week's prices felt like a little bit of relief at the pumps. This week, however, we're starting off another 12.6 cents lower, averaging at around $3.38 per gallon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
