San Diego, CA

The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/8/22

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Rizzo has missed the last three games and he recently addressed the concerns over his absence. He is dealing with the same back spasm issues that have cropped up sporadically throughout his career and cost him four games in early July this season. He noted that his back “grabbed oddly” prior to Friday’s game, and while he has felt a bit better in consecutive days, he was doubtful he’d be available at all for the series against St. Louis. He also believes it was better to be cautious now than risk missing a longer period of time by trying to play through it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release veteran reliever Joe Smith

The Twins have released reliever Joe Smith, per Betsy Halfand of the Pioneer Press. The 38-year-old side-slinger appeared in 34 games for the Twins this season, pitching to a palatable 4.61 ERA. His usage was fairly protected, however, compiling only 27 1/3 total innings, and his peripheral numbers suggest a performance that doesn’t exactly fall in line with his prolific career. Smith’s 6.29 FIP was the worst such mark of his career, and his hard hit percentage rose to 42.1 percent, well-above the league average mark of 35.7 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022

The New York Yankees will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals for the final game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York has lost four games in a row, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Joey Meneses sitting for Nationals Sunday afternoon

Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses is being replaced in left field by Yadiel Hernandez versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 16 plate appearances this season, Meneses has a .200 batting average with a .650 OPS,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pujols will rest on Saturday night after Corey Dickerson was announced as St. Louis' starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 143 batted balls this season, Pujols has produced a 8.4% barrel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

Ben Joyce is already throwing 100mph fastballs in Double-A

Ben Joyce made his professional debut playing Double-A baseball Saturday. It took no time for the former Tennessee flame-throwing right-hander to show off his triple-digit fastball. Joyce, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s MLB Draft, hit 100 and 101 mph while pitching for the Rocket...
MLB
Axios

MLB goes 10 years without a perfect game

Félix Hernández threw MLB's 23rd perfect game 10 years ago this month. There hasn't been another one since. Why it matters: The active 10-season drought is the longest in over four decades (1968–81), and strangely comes on the heels of a historic surge, with six perfectos in four years and a record three in 2012 alone.
MLB
