NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Rizzo has missed the last three games and he recently addressed the concerns over his absence. He is dealing with the same back spasm issues that have cropped up sporadically throughout his career and cost him four games in early July this season. He noted that his back “grabbed oddly” prior to Friday’s game, and while he has felt a bit better in consecutive days, he was doubtful he’d be available at all for the series against St. Louis. He also believes it was better to be cautious now than risk missing a longer period of time by trying to play through it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO