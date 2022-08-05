Read on www.axios.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/8/22
NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Rizzo has missed the last three games and he recently addressed the concerns over his absence. He is dealing with the same back spasm issues that have cropped up sporadically throughout his career and cost him four games in early July this season. He noted that his back “grabbed oddly” prior to Friday’s game, and while he has felt a bit better in consecutive days, he was doubtful he’d be available at all for the series against St. Louis. He also believes it was better to be cautious now than risk missing a longer period of time by trying to play through it.
Twins release veteran reliever Joe Smith
The Twins have released reliever Joe Smith, per Betsy Halfand of the Pioneer Press. The 38-year-old side-slinger appeared in 34 games for the Twins this season, pitching to a palatable 4.61 ERA. His usage was fairly protected, however, compiling only 27 1/3 total innings, and his peripheral numbers suggest a performance that doesn’t exactly fall in line with his prolific career. Smith’s 6.29 FIP was the worst such mark of his career, and his hard hit percentage rose to 42.1 percent, well-above the league average mark of 35.7 percent.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The New York Yankees will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals for the final game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York has lost four games in a row, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Washington Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep as they finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies blasted the Nationals 11-5 on Saturday. Things started...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Blue Jays vs Orioles and Two Other Games to Target)
Bang bang, I didn't make a fool of myself yesterday! After publicly expressing appreciation for advice my partner's dad gave me, I went 3-0 on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. I was a bit nervous to be honest, so let's hope these good...
numberfire.com
Joey Meneses sitting for Nationals Sunday afternoon
Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses is being replaced in left field by Yadiel Hernandez versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 16 plate appearances this season, Meneses has a .200 batting average with a .650 OPS,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley retiring at season’s end
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley announced Monday that this will be his final season in the NESN booth. It
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pujols will rest on Saturday night after Corey Dickerson was announced as St. Louis' starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 143 batted balls this season, Pujols has produced a 8.4% barrel...
Ben Joyce is already throwing 100mph fastballs in Double-A
Ben Joyce made his professional debut playing Double-A baseball Saturday. It took no time for the former Tennessee flame-throwing right-hander to show off his triple-digit fastball. Joyce, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s MLB Draft, hit 100 and 101 mph while pitching for the Rocket...
MLB・
MLB goes 10 years without a perfect game
Félix Hernández threw MLB's 23rd perfect game 10 years ago this month. There hasn't been another one since. Why it matters: The active 10-season drought is the longest in over four decades (1968–81), and strangely comes on the heels of a historic surge, with six perfectos in four years and a record three in 2012 alone.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies Crush Nationals in Powerful Offensive Display
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals in very convincing fashion on Saturday night.
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0