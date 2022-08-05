ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: A hotel lover

In the panoply of once-popular songs, there are some famously misunderstood lyrics. Creedence Clearwater Revival sang “There’s a bad moon on the rise,” which sounds a lot like, “There’s a bathroom on the right.” Jimi Hendrix sang, “Excuse me while I kiss the sky,” which sounds a lot like, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.” And, Chicago sang, “No Tell Lover,” which sounds a lot like, “Hotel Lover.” Younger readers can search these songs on Spotify.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Community Care Clinic hosting annual golf tournament on Aug. 29

On Monday, Aug. 29, the Summit Community Care Clinic will host its annual Breck Rally for the Cure charity golf event at the Breckenridge Golf Course. The scramble format tournament will raise money for the clinic in order to provide free breast cancer screening for women in the Summit community who lack adequate health insurance.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Altruistic sale of Aspen property equals more educators

ASPEN — The Aspen School District has not wasted much time in finding places for its employees to live since securing $50 million in voter-approved bonding dedicated to housing teachers and staff. The district has spent about $17.5 million so far, with the latest acquisition being eight units on...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County

Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Tourists need educated on Summit County recycling rules

I babysit for quite a few tourists. Tourists are on vacation and have little interest or incentive to take the time to sort their “trash.” (Obsessive as I am, I have been known to take recyclable materials home with me.) They don’t know that our dump site will fill up within the foreseeable future, and, frankly, they do not care.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications

Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

How to stay safe from lightning while recreating in Summit County

As thunderstorms continue for much of the state, weather experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts to remain aware of strategies to avoid lightning hazards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm data, between 1989 and 2018, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability. More recently, the U.S. has averaged about 27 lightning fatalities per year.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Concerned citizen calls Summit County Sheriff’s Office about suspected pipe bomb near middle school

Summit County Sheriff’s office investigated what seemed to be a pipe bomb near Summit County Middle school on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At around 10:30 a.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who had been playing pickleball at the Summit County Middle School. The individual thought they had seen a “suspicious” device near the middle school outside of the pickleball courts.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

