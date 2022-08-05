Read on www.summitdaily.com
Town of Frisco hopes new programing for students will address after-school ‘crisis’
The Afterschool Fun Club will join Frisco’s array of programming to address the county’s after-school programming “crisis,” said Linsey Joyce, Frisco assistant recreation and culture director and programs manager. The program aims to provide a variety of activities, from sports and outdoor activities to arts and education.
Opinion | Bruce Butler: A hotel lover
In the panoply of once-popular songs, there are some famously misunderstood lyrics. Creedence Clearwater Revival sang “There’s a bad moon on the rise,” which sounds a lot like, “There’s a bathroom on the right.” Jimi Hendrix sang, “Excuse me while I kiss the sky,” which sounds a lot like, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.” And, Chicago sang, “No Tell Lover,” which sounds a lot like, “Hotel Lover.” Younger readers can search these songs on Spotify.
Summit Community Care Clinic hosting annual golf tournament on Aug. 29
On Monday, Aug. 29, the Summit Community Care Clinic will host its annual Breck Rally for the Cure charity golf event at the Breckenridge Golf Course. The scramble format tournament will raise money for the clinic in order to provide free breast cancer screening for women in the Summit community who lack adequate health insurance.
Altruistic sale of Aspen property equals more educators
ASPEN — The Aspen School District has not wasted much time in finding places for its employees to live since securing $50 million in voter-approved bonding dedicated to housing teachers and staff. The district has spent about $17.5 million so far, with the latest acquisition being eight units on...
Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County
Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
This week in history Aug. 5, 1922: Dancing and baseball planned and zinc mining may begin
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 5, 1922. J.W. Oldham, president of the Wellington Mines Co., spent a couple days in town this week discussing the prospects of the mine starting and stated that it would depend on the stability of the zinc market.
Colorado’s public health department reminds women to prioritize cancer screening through grant-funded program
A campaign to help publicize the Women’s Wellness Connection has begun. , The campaign provides a more accessible way for underinsured and uninsured women to receive breast and cervical cancer screening,. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment started the Women’s Wellness Connection program in 1991 as a...
Letter to the Editor: Tourists need educated on Summit County recycling rules
I babysit for quite a few tourists. Tourists are on vacation and have little interest or incentive to take the time to sort their “trash.” (Obsessive as I am, I have been known to take recyclable materials home with me.) They don’t know that our dump site will fill up within the foreseeable future, and, frankly, they do not care.
Letter to the Editor: Show up to Breckenridge Town Council and oppose short-term rental caps
There is a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where our Marxist Town Council will vote on an ordinance to mandate short-term rental caps in zones within the town of Breckenridge. Please be there to voice your opposition to this government takings and this arbitrary infringement of individual property ownership rights.
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
The month of July has received the most precipitation in 2022 so far
Rain has delayed fire restrictions and brought hope for a snowier winter, and July topped out as the most precipitative month of 2022 so far for parts of Summit County and the region. In Dillon, July has taken the top spot for the most precipitation this year, according to historical...
How to stay safe from lightning while recreating in Summit County
As thunderstorms continue for much of the state, weather experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts to remain aware of strategies to avoid lightning hazards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm data, between 1989 and 2018, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability. More recently, the U.S. has averaged about 27 lightning fatalities per year.
Breckenridge Town Council to vote on first reading of short-term rental regulations
Town council members in Breckenridge will vote on the first reading of two pieces of legislation that aim to put short-term rental regulations in place. The council’s regular session meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the council’s agenda packet, staff is recommending two items...
Letter to the Editor: Summit County needs more patrol officers on the road to enforce lawless driving
Unfortunately there’s little discussion about the increased traffic risks that accompany the surge in buyers, renters and visitors coming to Summit County. So I was pleased to see that patrol officer Chris Scherr, who is challenging the incumbent, Sheriff FitzSimons, says he wants to fill vacancies and hire more patrol officers.
Concerned citizen calls Summit County Sheriff’s Office about suspected pipe bomb near middle school
Summit County Sheriff’s office investigated what seemed to be a pipe bomb near Summit County Middle school on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At around 10:30 a.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who had been playing pickleball at the Summit County Middle School. The individual thought they had seen a “suspicious” device near the middle school outside of the pickleball courts.
