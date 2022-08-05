NEW LONDON, WI — One person is killed and four others are seriously injured in a three vehicle crash on Highway 45 near New London. the New London Police Department says a southbound pickup truck apparently crossed the center line and hit two northbound vehicles. The crash took place near the Wolf River around 4:30 Friday night. Investigators were still on the scene nearly six-hours later. The names of the victims have not been released.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO