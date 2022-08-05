Read on www.whby.com
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
Waupaca County officials trade accusations of wrongdoing
WAUPACA, Wis–A special prosecutor is appointed to review an investigation into the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. District Attorney Veronica Isherwood says the prosecutor will review the state’s investigation for possible criminal charges. Sheriff Tim Wilz ordered the investigation amid allegations that his department altered police reports without...
Worker killed in accident at De Pere business
DE PERE, Wis. — A worker is killed in an industrial accident at a De Pere business. The incident was reported at the C.A. Lawton Co. Foundry Friday afternoon. No other details have been released. De Pere police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
Fireworks shot from a vehicle in Fremont, striking a house
FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot fireworks out of their car in the Village of Fremont. According to the Village of Fremont Police Department, the incident took place on July 26, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wolf River Drive.
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Circuit Court has appointed a special prosecutor to review the Sheriff’s Office in an investigation involving allegations of altered reports that could impact court cases. “In an effort to move forward the District Attorney requested a Public Integrity investigation of the...
Suspect charged with felony mayhem
Weyauwega man accused of biting off part of woman’s ear. Corey A. Stephens, 40, Weyauwega, is charged with felony mayhem, aggravated battery, causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, a 911 caller reported that his parents were outside fighting in...
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
Daily Arrest Records - August 4 & 5, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 4 & Friday, August 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
US 141 closed due to an incident in Marinette County
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting an incident that has shut down a large portion of US 141 in Marinette County. According to WisDOT, US 141 near the City of Niagara for traffic heading north and south is blocked off due to an incident, which began around 6:00 p.m.
‘I guess things really add up’: Woman uses employer in Allouez to spend $20k on Amazon, faces charges
(WFRV) – A woman from Manitowoc is facing six charges after she allegedly used her employer in Allouez’s card to order tens of thousands of dollars worth of items for herself. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is accused of stealing from...
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
Highway 55/JJ roundabout north of Kaukauna set to reopen
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK — The new roundabout at Highway 55 and County Highway JJ north of Kaukauna is set to reopen to traffic after months of construction. The road will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a Facebook post from the town of Vandenbroek. However the stretch of JJ...
