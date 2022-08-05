Read on www.lakenormanpublications.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this North Carolina favorite.
wccbcharlotte.com
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
iredellfreenews.com
An Amazing Experience: Long-time friends celebrate sobriety milestone with skydiving adventure
Jessica Prichard is afraid of heights. And she’s not a big fan of flying either. But when she jumped out of an airplane in Rowan County last weekend with her long-time friend Jordan West Barker, it seemed like the most natural thing in the world. The fact that they were accompanied by their loved ones made it even more special.
5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year
Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
wccbcharlotte.com
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
thecharlotteweekly.com
Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022
CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: North Lincoln grad wins Lincoln County Apple Queen crown
LINCOLNTON – Anaia Mayner, an N.C. State University student and North Lincoln High graduate, took home the Miss Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant crown and a $3,000 scholarship Saturday, Aug. 6. Savanna Brooks, a Lenoir-Rhyne University nursing student and West Lincoln High graduate, took home first-place honors as well as Miss Congeniality. Kathryn Burgess and Samantha Cox, both North Lincoln students, tied for second place. Jasmine Campos, a Lincolnton High student, was the third-place winner and won the evening gown segment. – Photos By Joseph Brymer.
scoopcharlotte.com
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in August. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: August 12: Drive-By Truckers The southern rock band released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” in June. Location: Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $35 August 12: […] The post Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
Top Speed
Exclusive: A Peak Inside Retro Designs Speed And Custom, North Carolina
Retro Designs - Speed and Custom are an automotive design studio and shop based in the heart of Concord, North Carolina. The brainchild of Daniel Valjevac, Retro Designs started out as a fabrication shop back in ’09. Fast forward to today and they handle everything from period correct restorations to full-blown custom builds.
$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
