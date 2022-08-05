Heading back to school? 5 Memphis events offering free supplies, haircuts and fun for kids

With students across Shelby County set to return to the classroom soon, here's a look at some free back-to-school events set for this weekend in Memphis.

Image Builders' Annual Back-to-School Event and Prayer

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: BlueCross Healthy Place at David Carnes Park, 902 Whitehaven Lane

What: Image Builders, based in Whitehaven, will distribute backpacks and school supplies at its Back-to-School Event and Prayer. In addition to free food and a bounce house, there will be a live performance from street preacher FRO, Peculiar Vessels and the Image Builders Memphis Summer Arts team.

Memphis Urban League Young Professionals Back to School Fair

When: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Shop Open Barbershop, 3513 Ramill Road

What: At this event in Raleigh, students and families can receive donated school supplies, backpacks, haircuts, clothing items and other resources. Games, prizes and music and food will be provided.

D'Kals Barber and Beauty Shop Back To School Drive and GiveAway

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday

Where: 3131 S. Mendenhall Road

What: School children ages 4 to 17 can go to D'Kals Barber, and Beauty Shop for a free haircut or press and style during the Back To School Drive and GiveAway. There will be free meals from Boujee Bistro Food Truck and Waffle Cream Food Truck as well as $100 gift cards up for grabs in a giveaway. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

St. Luke's Learning Center and Bethel Grove Community Back 2 School Special

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: 1641 Keating St.

What: St. Luke's Learning Center and the Bethel Grove Community are hosting a Back 2 School Special with food trucks, live music, face painting and more. Parents can register their students on eventbrite.com for free backpacks with school supplies.

Redemption Church — Operation Memphis

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Redemption Church, 340 S. Second St.

What: Redemption Church in Downtown Memphis will give away free school supplies, backpacks, baby formula and gas cards.

If you have an event you'd like added to this list, send an email to astrid.kayembe@commercialappeal.com for consideration.

Astrid Kayembe covers South Memphis, Whitehaven and Westwood. She can be reached at astrid.kayembe@commercialappeal.com, (901) 304-7929 or on Twitter @astridkayembe_.