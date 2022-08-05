Humble, organ-growing flatworms may hold key to slowing cancer in humans

Read on www.kcci.com
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
KOCO
As students return to classrooms and ditch virtual instruction, experts and parents wonder about pandemic learning loss
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parents heard a lot about learning loss throughout the pandemic as schools went virtual. Experts say it was harder for kids to reach milestones, both academic and social. As we look to the upcoming school year, the first fully back in the classroom for many students,...
city-sentinel.com
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of...
News On 6
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
Grady County firefighters is battling a hand sanitizer fire Sunday at an old manufacturing building off Highway 81 between Highway 19. Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) said the building is used to recycle hand sanitizer and there was a "large amount" inside the 120,000 square foot facility. Authorities said 27...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
Highland Elementary To Become Community Health Center
School starts Wednesday for students with Mid-Del Schools. The district voted to close Highland Park and Steed Elementary School this year due to low enrollment rates. The school went up for bid following a report showing enrollment at Mid-Del Public Schools decreased dramatically due to COVID-19. Now, Highland Park will be serving the community in a different way.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
yukonprogressnews.com
YPS parents urged to seek meal benefits
Yukon parents are being urged to apply for free and reduced lunch benefits because the school district will soon start charging for meals. Yukon Public Schools’ Board of Education, at its Aug. 1st meeting, unanimously approved student meal prices for the 2022-23 school year. Lunch prices will be $2.70...
Former violent gang members turn to religion for redemption and community impact
"Our mission is to reach the lost souls," said David Medina.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
The OKC Black Alumni Coalition Host Inaugural Event At Riversport OKC
High School rivalries run deep, but a new OKC alumni group is putting differences aside to build the community. “Three years ago, in the spring of 2019, I was in my graduate program at the OU school of social work,” said Shawntay Alexander, co-founder of The OKC Black Alumni Coalition.
Cyber crook holds Moore teen’s social media ransom
It’s a scary thought for anyone: Someone else using your name, your picture and your online accounts to spread vulgar messages to your friends, coworkers and family.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
News On 6
'Tulsa King' Cast, Crew Shoot Scene In Oklahoma City Metro
The cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone have been shooting scenes all over the Oklahoma City metro recently. News 9 caught up with crews in July as they were filming at the Dustbowl in Midtown. The series will release for streaming on Paramount Plus November 13th.
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
