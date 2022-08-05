ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Humble, organ-growing flatworms may hold key to slowing cancer in humans

By Kolby Terrell
KCCI.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
News On 6

Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building

Grady County firefighters is battling a hand sanitizer fire Sunday at an old manufacturing building off Highway 81 between Highway 19. Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) said the building is used to recycle hand sanitizer and there was a "large amount" inside the 120,000 square foot facility. Authorities said 27...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Cancer Treatment#Medical Research#Omrf
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Highland Elementary To Become Community Health Center

School starts Wednesday for students with Mid-Del Schools. The district voted to close Highland Park and Steed Elementary School this year due to low enrollment rates. The school went up for bid following a report showing enrollment at Mid-Del Public Schools decreased dramatically due to COVID-19. Now, Highland Park will be serving the community in a different way.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

YPS parents urged to seek meal benefits

Yukon parents are being urged to apply for free and reduced lunch benefits because the school district will soon start charging for meals. Yukon Public Schools’ Board of Education, at its Aug. 1st meeting, unanimously approved student meal prices for the 2022-23 school year. Lunch prices will be $2.70...
YUKON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
News On 6

'Tulsa King' Cast, Crew Shoot Scene In Oklahoma City Metro

The cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone have been shooting scenes all over the Oklahoma City metro recently. News 9 caught up with crews in July as they were filming at the Dustbowl in Midtown. The series will release for streaming on Paramount Plus November 13th.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy