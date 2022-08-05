ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family in 2020 because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal court records

Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime.

When pleading guilty in March, Gomez admitted that he used a knife to slash Bawi Cung and his 6- and 2-year-old sons inside a Sam’s Club in Midland because he believed they were Chinese and spreading the coronavirus. Bawi Cung is from Myanmar.

The March 2020 attack occurred as Asians faced verbal harassment and physical assaults across the United States after the virus began spreading nationwide.

Gomez did not know the family when he followed them inside the store, federal authorities said in a statement. He followed them for several minutes because he perceived them to be a “threat” because they were “from the country who started spreading that disease around,” according to the statement.

Gomez then purchased a serrated steak knife and slashed the three before a Sam's Club employee intervened, stopping the attack as Gomez yelled “Get out of America,” prosecutors said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time

CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
CERES, CA
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Israel: Troops kill 2 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen in a shootout Tuesday during an arrest operation in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, police said. Palestinian health officials said one person was killed and at least 40 people wounded in the gun battle, a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ohio Capital Journal

Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise

This story originally appeared in Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in […] The post Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Philippine leader and democracy defender Ramos is buried

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. Ramos died July 31 at age 94 from COVID-19 complications at the Makati Medical Center in the capital region, his family said. He also suffered from a heart condition and dementia and had been in and out of hospital in recent years, former aides said. An urn containing the ashes of the U.S.-trained general, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was placed in a flag-draped coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers amid somber music. His cremated remains were placed in his grave after a funeral procession led by honor guards and his family, which was showered with flower petals from two helicopters. The ceremony, which was broadcast live nationwide by state-run and major TV networks, was attended by newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and was capped by a 21-gun salute.
MILITARY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy