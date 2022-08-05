ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion restaurant inspections: June and July critical violations

By Public Record
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by the Galion City Health Department during June and July:

The Wayside Station, 529 Sherman St., Galion, June 9. Sewage and other liquid waste: Backflow prevention (critical). Direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment (ice maker). Provide proof of a one inch air gap between the drain of the ice machine and the sewer line. Correct bu June 20.

Spicy Nails and Spa, 261 Portland Way North, Galion, June 20. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Gave the person in charge (PIC) an employee health policy for all employees to read, initial and date.

Romeo's Pizza, 216 Portland Way North, Galion, June 21. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a spray bottle with water and detergent that was not labeled.

Dollar General #3586, 252 Portland Way North, Galion, July 12. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a spray bottle with blue liquid at the front cashier not labeled. PIC labeled the container windex or glass cleaner as the common name. Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding or baby food or formula is expired (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a 3.5 ounce Gentle Steps Apple Mango baby food puree that expired July 10 on the shelf for sale. PIC immediately removed for destruction.

Taco Bell, 719 Harding Way West, Galion, July 19. Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the employee health policy to only identify five reportable foodborne illnesses, and the Ohio Food Code identifies 13. PIC was given a new EHP to have all employees read, initial and date to comply with the Ohio Food Code.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Galion/web.nsf.

Galion Inquirer

Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
GALION, OH
Galion Inquirer

Two killed in motorcyle crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton

Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
DALTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion native fulfills lifelong dream – one cup at a time

GALION – A Galion grad is getting a “jolt” out of her newest business venture. Monica Davis is the owner of Sweet Bubble & Bean, a coffee shop on wheels. Her mini trailer is ready to brew its first cup of java and serve up a variety of hot and cold beverages to customers on the streets of downtown Centerburg.
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912

FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

