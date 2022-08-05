Read on www.voanews.com
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Voice of America
Blinken Touts ‘Extraordinary, Important’ Relationship with Philippines Amid Taiwan Tension
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saturday met with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reaffirm ties with America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia amid rising tensions in the “volatile” region. Blinken said America’s relationship with the Philippines is “extraordinary” and assured the Philippines of its...
Voice of America
US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour
Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
Voice of America
Blinken Visits South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday in what analysts describe as an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
Voice of America
ASEAN 9 Patch-up and Wrap-up Foreign Ministers Summit
Foreign Ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations wrapped up their annual meeting with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings for the junta in Myanmar and plans to bolster COVID-19-crushed economies. Luke Hunt reports for VOA from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
After court win, Biden again tries to end Trump 'remain in Mexico' program
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Several thousand migrants forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era program gradually will be allowed to enter the United States to pursue their asylum claims in coming weeks and months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday.
Voice of America
ASEAN-9 Summit Includes Plea for Peace in South China Sea
Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers of nine Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members wrapped up their annual summit Saturday with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings to Myanmar's junta and plans to bolster COVID-19-injured economies. Prak Sokhonn, the Cambodian foreign minister and host of...
Voice of America
Taiwan Says Chinese Planes, Ships Carry Out Attack Simulation Exercise
TAIPEI — Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on Taiwan on Saturday, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt talks on security and other issues with the United States. Pelosi's brief unannounced visit during the...
Voice of America
US Warns Pacific Isles of 'Struggle' Against Coercive Regimes
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A top U.S. diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. With China's military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia...
Voice of America
Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Shadow Each Other as Drills Due to End
TAIPEI — Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards...
Voice of America
South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine
Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
Voice of America
China Continues Military Exercises around Taiwan
China announced Monday it would continue to carry out major military exercises in areas around Taiwan. Several rounds of air and sea exercises were launched by China’s military last week. The exercises followed a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They were expected to end on Sunday.
Taiwan holds its own live-fire drills, accusing China of rehearsing an invasion
Taiwan's top diplomat says China wants to dominate the seas around the self-governing island, which hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.
Voice of America
Myanmar Ambassador to China Died Sunday
Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his...
Voice of America
EU Lays Down 'Final' Text To Resurrect Iran Nuclear Deal
The European Union on Monday said it put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as four days of indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials wrapped up in Vienna. "What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind...
Voice of America
As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversary, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo
Tokyo — Japan is this month marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan’s prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government announced plans for a ‘drastic’ increase in defense spending driven by the threat from China, breaking a decades-long taboo over the build-up of Japan’s armed forces following its defeat in 1945.
Voice of America
New Constitution Charts Uncertain Future for Tunisia
Tunisia’s new and controversial constitution goes into effect later this month, cementing the vast powers seized a year ago by its author, President Kais Saied — though fewer than three in 10 voters cast their ballots in a July referendum. From Tunis, Lisa Bryant reports the North African country’s future depends on many factors — including whether Tunisians will defend the Arab Spring’s only democracy.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 a.m.: VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer reports that the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized the departure of two vessels carrying a total of 70,020 metric tons of foodstuffs through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
