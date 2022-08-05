ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Voice of America

US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour

Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
Voice of America

Blinken Visits South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'

Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday in what analysts describe as an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
Voice of America

ASEAN 9 Patch-up and Wrap-up Foreign Ministers Summit

Foreign Ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations wrapped up their annual meeting with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings for the junta in Myanmar and plans to bolster COVID-19-crushed economies. Luke Hunt reports for VOA from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Voice of America

ASEAN-9 Summit Includes Plea for Peace in South China Sea

Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers of nine Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members wrapped up their annual summit Saturday with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings to Myanmar's junta and plans to bolster COVID-19-injured economies. Prak Sokhonn, the Cambodian foreign minister and host of...
Voice of America

Taiwan Says Chinese Planes, Ships Carry Out Attack Simulation Exercise

TAIPEI — Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on Taiwan on Saturday, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt talks on security and other issues with the United States. Pelosi's brief unannounced visit during the...
Voice of America

US Warns Pacific Isles of 'Struggle' Against Coercive Regimes

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A top U.S. diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. With China's military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia...
Voice of America

Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Shadow Each Other as Drills Due to End

TAIPEI — Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards...
Voice of America

South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine

Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
Voice of America

China Continues Military Exercises around Taiwan

China announced Monday it would continue to carry out major military exercises in areas around Taiwan. Several rounds of air and sea exercises were launched by China’s military last week. The exercises followed a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They were expected to end on Sunday.
Voice of America

Myanmar Ambassador to China Died Sunday

Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his...
Voice of America

EU Lays Down 'Final' Text To Resurrect Iran Nuclear Deal

The European Union on Monday said it put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as four days of indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials wrapped up in Vienna. "What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind...
Voice of America

As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversary, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo

Tokyo — Japan is this month marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan’s prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government announced plans for a ‘drastic’ increase in defense spending driven by the threat from China, breaking a decades-long taboo over the build-up of Japan’s armed forces following its defeat in 1945.
Voice of America

New Constitution Charts Uncertain Future for Tunisia

Tunisia’s new and controversial constitution goes into effect later this month, cementing the vast powers seized a year ago by its author, President Kais Saied — though fewer than three in 10 voters cast their ballots in a July referendum. From Tunis, Lisa Bryant reports the North African country’s future depends on many factors — including whether Tunisians will defend the Arab Spring’s only democracy.
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 a.m.: VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer reports that the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized the departure of two vessels carrying a total of 70,020 metric tons of foodstuffs through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
