ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle releases draft map of new city council districts

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
MyNorthwest

Rep. Kim Schrier to face off against Republican Matt Larkin in November; Dunn concedes primary race

On Thursday, five-term King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded the primary in the race for Washington’s 8th Congressional District, leaving incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who holds a sizable lead in early results for the August primary as of Thursday evening, to face off against former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin. Larkin is trailing Schrier in the polls, with former Army Ranger Jesse Jensen sitting in third.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Seattle City Hall#Attorneys#Politics Local#The 2020 Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyNorthwest

How the Northwest contributed to the atomic bombs of WWII

It was early August 1945 when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While historians have debated for decades whether or not the bombs hastened the end of World War II and saved the lives of Americans by eliminating the need to invade Japan, there’s no question about the role that the Pacific Northwest played in this final dramatic and deadly act of that global conflict.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sue Bird at peace for what could be final game in Seattle

Now that a bit of time has passed, Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last season. But the emotions that are likely to come when she plays what could be her final game in Seattle? Bird has no idea what that’ll be like.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Ross: Choco Taco is back, who saw that was coming? Everybody

For those of you still unfamiliar with the Choco Taco, it’s an ice cream sandwich except with a firmer shell made of waffle cone material folded like a taco, so that, unlike the traditional ice cream sandwich which is supported by a pair of parallel crackers, which stick to your fingers as they thaw, the Choco Taco does NOT stick to your fingers, so you can eat it in public AND maintain your dignity. Only July 26th, Klondike announced that it would stop making the Choco Taco.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy