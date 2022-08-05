Seattle releases draft map of new city council districts

It was early August 1945 when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While historians have debated for decades whether or not the bombs hastened the end of World War II and saved the lives of Americans by eliminating the need to invade Japan, there’s no question about the role that the Pacific Northwest played in this final dramatic and deadly act of that global conflict.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO