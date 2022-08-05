Seattle releases draft map of new city council districts

Read on mynorthwest.com
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
Mayor Harrell expands ‘Seattle Restored’ program with plans to fill 45 vacant storefronts
Together with the Seattle Office of Economic Development, Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced plans to expand the “Seattle Restored” economic recovery plan, which matches small business owners with vacant storefronts throughout the city. OED initially launched the program in December 2021 with 30 commercial properties in downtown Seattle...
A guide to finding the closest ballot box for WA’s midterm primary
The voting period for Washington state’s primary election ends today at 8 p.m., so if you didn’t vote by mail and still need to place your vote, here’s a guide to help you find the closest and most convenient voting centers and ballot boxes. Ballots must be...
Tim Eyman loses home in Mukilteo to creditors over campaign finance violations
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marc Barreca has ordered Tim Eyman to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for his outstanding $5.6 million in civil penalties over a Thurston County Superior Court’s findings of Eyman’s campaign finance law violations. Eyman’s ex-wife, Karen Williams, will purchase the home for nearly...
Seattle kills $4-per-hour hazard pay for grocery workers, effective next month
Seattle’s city council voted 5-2 to end mandatory pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers. The end to the extra $4 per hour workers are receiving takes effect 30 days after the legislation is approved by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. When the $4-per-hour hazard pay was imposed, the Northwest...
I-5 construction persists through Seafair weekend with WSDOT halfway through revival project
This is about as busy of a summer weekend as you can get in Seattle, but construction will not be taking any time off. This is Seafair Weekend. Our first real one in three years. The Blue Angels are flying. The hydros are racing. The Mariners are in playoff contention...
83% of voters undecided in King County Prosecuting Attorney race
In November, King County voters will elect their next prosecuting attorney (KCPO). A majority of them have yet to make up their minds, with 83% undecided, according to a recent poll conducted by the Northwest Progressive Institute. Just 8% approve of Leesa Manion, the current prosecuting attorney Dan Satterberg’s chief...
Rep. Kim Schrier to face off against Republican Matt Larkin in November; Dunn concedes primary race
On Thursday, five-term King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded the primary in the race for Washington’s 8th Congressional District, leaving incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who holds a sizable lead in early results for the August primary as of Thursday evening, to face off against former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin. Larkin is trailing Schrier in the polls, with former Army Ranger Jesse Jensen sitting in third.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Newhouse, Beutler faced strong opposition from MAGA backed candidates in primary
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Wednesday, August 3. Two closely-watched Washington state Congressional races appear to show 3rd and 4th District Republican incumbents Jamie Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse likely moving on to the November election. Both faced strong opposition from their...
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Former Sonics coach Bill Russell dies, Voting centers open for primaries
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Monday August 1. Millennials are moving to Seattle by the tens of thousands. The Seattle Times reports the huge influx of young adults is a big demographic trend. The new data comes from a joint study by...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2. Hobby Lobby stops man from caring for the homeless. A Mount Vernon man says craft store Hobby Lobby is trying to stop him from caring for the homeless. Matt Uyeno tells KIRO7 TV he...
How the Northwest contributed to the atomic bombs of WWII
It was early August 1945 when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While historians have debated for decades whether or not the bombs hastened the end of World War II and saved the lives of Americans by eliminating the need to invade Japan, there’s no question about the role that the Pacific Northwest played in this final dramatic and deadly act of that global conflict.
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Delivery fee cap proposed by city council, Edmonds repeals gun storage laws
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Thursday, July 28. The U.S. Senate passed a multi-billion-dollar bill that aims to bolster the tech industry, science education, and ease the shortage of semi-conductor chips on Wednesday. Washington Senator Maria Cantwell says pandemic supply chain problems...
Larkin overtakes Dunn in fight to face Schrier in 8th district general election
Kim Schrier and Matt Larkin are still leading in the primary election race for the 8th U.S. House District, garnering 48.25% and 16.64% of the vote, respectively. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn trails with 14.76% of the vote. Update (8/3) 5:10 p.m.:. Kim Schrier and Matt Larkin are now leading...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Hydroplanes are back, Amazon finalizing purchase of iRobot
Rabbit owners are being warned about a fatal disease found in our state for the second time this year. The Department of Agriculture says rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed in two rabbits that lived in a Thurston County home. Oregon found cases in two counties last week. Vaccinations and...
Sue Bird at peace for what could be final game in Seattle
Now that a bit of time has passed, Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last season. But the emotions that are likely to come when she plays what could be her final game in Seattle? Bird has no idea what that’ll be like.
Ross: Choco Taco is back, who saw that was coming? Everybody
For those of you still unfamiliar with the Choco Taco, it’s an ice cream sandwich except with a firmer shell made of waffle cone material folded like a taco, so that, unlike the traditional ice cream sandwich which is supported by a pair of parallel crackers, which stick to your fingers as they thaw, the Choco Taco does NOT stick to your fingers, so you can eat it in public AND maintain your dignity. Only July 26th, Klondike announced that it would stop making the Choco Taco.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
