ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Driver in 2017 fatal West Lubbock crash gets probation

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vc7zr_0h6LX59f00

A 30-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation after he admitted to causing a fatal drunken driving crash five years ago in west Lubbock that killed a 55-year-old woman.

Maxwell Ezell, who has been out on bond since March 2017, pleaded guilty to a count of intoxication manslaughter as part of a plea bargain with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. The charge carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

He admitted to driving a Chevrolet Camaro at more than 120 mph with a blood-alcohol level nearly double the legal limit on March 12, 2017 and rear-ending a 2014 Mazda 3 hatchback driven by Tanya Marie Jones drove, killing her.

If his probation is revoked for failing the conditions of his supervised release, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

He also agreed to serve 120 days of "shock" jail time every weekend starting Aug. 19.

Police were dispatched about 2 a.m. to a crash near the intersection of 19th Street and Kewanee Avenue involving three vehicles.

According to a responding officer's report, he arrived at the scene of the crash near the intersection of 19th Street and Kewanee Avenue and found fire crews working to rescue Jones from her vehicle.

She was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

A witness at the scene told the officer she was driving and saw Jones' Mazda "flying through the air" before a red vehicle struck her Ford pickup truck from the back.

The officer spoke to Ezell, who said he was driving the Camaro. The officer noted that during the conversation Ezell repeated himself, swayed and smelled of alcohol.

The officer reported a field sobriety test provided clues that Ezell was intoxicated. He also found receipts from a pool hall he believed Ezell left minutes before the crash.

Ezell was taken to University Medical Center after he agreed to provide a blood sample, which was later analyzed at a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory. The analysis showed Ezell's blood alcohol content that night was at 0.156 percent. The legal threshold is 0.08 percent.

Crash investigators found evidence that showed Ezell was travelling faster than 120 mph before the crash. The portion of 19th Street has a 55 mph speed limit.

At the hospital, Ezell told the officer he couldn't remember details of the crash.

He was arrested on a count of intoxication manslaughter and was released on bond the next day.

Jones was a student at Texas Tech University where she was a contributor for the student publication The Daily Toreador, according to A-J archives.

A friend of Jones' told the Avalanche-Journal in 2017 that Jones drove for Uber at the time, working late nights and attending school during the day. She described Jones as a "warm spirit" and proudly served her community by offering a safe-ride choice, especially as an option for fellow students.

Ezell's attorney, David Guinn, said his client, remains horrified by his actions that night.

"He has not been able to drive and refuses to since this incident," he said. "Of course he hasn't had a drop to drink either and his heart goes out to [Jones] and her loved ones."

He said his client didn't drink regularly and didn't plan on becoming intoxicated that night.

"And he has not forgiven himself," Guinn said.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in motorcycle crash near Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Southeast of Slaton on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 3600 and East Hwy. 84 around 10:45 a.m. DPS officials say the driver is in serious condition. There is no...
SLATON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#Chevrolet#Mazda#University Medical Center#Ford
everythinglubbock.com

LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested for impersonating an officer in Hockley County

LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was arrested on Friday for impersonating a public servant. Ethan Farias, 17, was arrested and charged after he was accused of trying to pull over a vehicle on State Highway 114. Officials said he “posed as the police”. According to Hockley County Sherriff’s Office,...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock County unveils fix to jail records portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners unveiled a new portal to access jail records on Monday, the first fix to issues that had local attorneys concerned about accessibility to public records last August. “One of the aspects of our software conversion that was causing a lot of headaches was this portal,” County Judge Curtis Parrish […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules

LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants

Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Heart Of Lubbock Is Being Ripped Apart By Road Crews

There is some really poor planning and communication going on here. Over my Covid-cation I spent tons of times traveling up and down east 19th street. You may not be aware but ALL of the orange barrels and roadblocks are over there. I'm talking a sea of orange. You are constantly by directed to one lane traffic and crossing over is nearly impossible (I really feel sorry for the businesses over there. What is happening is that Tx-Dot is making improvements to 19th street before it's officially turned over to the City Of Lubbock (why it's being turned over, I don't quite understand).
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy