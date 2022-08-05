Rosie O'Donnell responds after daughter says her upbringing was 'not normal'

Read on www.foxnews.com
Rosie O’Donnell replies to her daughter’s TikTok, jokes she’ll share ‘some secrets’
Rosie O’Donnell has an answer for her daughter’s TikTok videos. The actress and TV personality replied to her daughter’s video that claiming she didn’t have a “normal” upbringing. RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell shares a photo with her girlfriend on Instagram Rosie O’Donnell takes her...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell seemingly understands where her daughter Vivienne is coming from. In a follow-up TikTok video, the L Word: Generation Q actress, 60, clarified some of the humor she used in her previous TikTok video, in which she responded to daughter Vivienne's claims of not having a "normal" childhood. "I...
Matt LeBlanc’s Kids: Meet The ‘Friends’ Alum’s Daughter & Stepkids
Matt LeBlanc has had one incredible Hollywood story. The 55-year-old Boston native grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood with a single mom who was struggling to make ends meet. When he became of age, he moved to New York to try and make a living as a model. “I realized that I didn’t want to be pounding nails in the snow in New England all my life,” he told The Mirror. “I wanted an inside job, where you got to work in the warm. That was the ambition.”
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’
Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.” Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
Naomi Judd's 'Graphic' Death Photos To Remain Sealed After Family Rushes To Court To Block Release
Naomi Judd's family has scored a victory after rushing to court to block the release of her "graphic" death photos following her suicide. Radar has learned that the judge sided with the country singer's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, temporarily granting their request. A hearing about the matter was also scheduled for September 12, according to NBC. As RadarOnline.com reported, the squabbling sisters teamed up with the sole beneficiary of their late mother's will in a desperate plea to keep the records related to her death investigation from being released.Any photos, videos, and other...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Fans defend Miranda Lambert after TikTok users mock her weight
Fans of country singer Miranda Lambert are coming to her defense after her weight was criticized in a recent viral TikTok video. A video of Lambert performing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on a stage at a recent concert went viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok earlier this week. The singer, 38, entertained the crowd in a t-shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Joy Behar was ‘glad’ when ‘The View’ fired her in 2013: I ‘was sick of the show’
Joy Behar has thick skin. The comedian revealed in a new interview that she was nonplussed when “The View” served her walking papers in 2013. “I was glad to be fired,” Behar, 79, told Time in a story published Wednesday. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.” Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote the book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,'” told the magazine that Behar took the news in stride, even offering to leave that day, while Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who also got the boot, burst into tears. Behar was one...
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
Ashton Kutcher reveals vasculitis diagnosis, says he couldn't walk, talk or hear
Ashton Kutcher revealed he couldn't walk, hear or talk after being diagnosed with vasculitis two years ago. Kutcher opened up about the disease in a preview for his appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge." "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Gabby Petito's Mom Slams Brian Laundrie's "Ridiculous" Notebook Confession
Watch: Gabby Petito's Mom SLAMS Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession. Gabby Petito's mom is not buying Brian Laundrie's notebook confession about why he "ended her life." In June, an attorney for his parents, who are being sued by Petito's parents, released excerpts from a letter Laundrie had written in a notebook before he died of suicide. In it, Laundrie claimed that during the couple's van road trip, Petito was injured while the two tried to cross a stream and was "begging for an end to her pain." He wrote, "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted."
