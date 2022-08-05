ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Blue Heron Golf Course renovations delayed

By By MEGAN LOOCK
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
CENTREVILLE — Plans to renovate the front eight greens on the Blue Heron Golf Course in Stevensville have been delayed. During the July 26 meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners voted unanimously to try to secure more bids before moving forward.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Steve Chandlee, renovations to the course are needed to “rebuild” the front eight greens. The bid will contract a golf course engineering company that will drain the greens and the surrounding area, reinstall irrigation system, perform sediment control, remove the old materials of the course, and seeding the greens and sodding the surrounding areas.

