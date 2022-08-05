ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Christina Ricci wishes she could go back to the 90’s: ‘This is very dark’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTqVj_0h6LWrX500

Christina Ricci is looking back at many of her choices during the 90’s, admitting during a recent interview that she wishes she could go back in time to make different decisions.

The Hollywood star, who recently revealed how she really feels about her Emmy nomination for her role in ‘Yellowjackets,’ says that she would like to do it all over again and make some adjustments in her professional life.

The 42-year-old actress talked to co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress in a joint interview, confessing that she definitely has some regrets.

“This is very dark,” she explained, “but I would just like to go back to that age and do it over again and not make so many f—king mistakes.”

Honestly, I regret so much,“ she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that if she could she would “like to go back to 1996 and be like, ‘All right... We had a practice run. It went OK, but it wasn’t really as great as we wanted it to be. We’re going to do this again.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRtAM_0h6LWrX500 GettyImages

She also says that “People who are like, ‘I have no regrets’” might not be telling the whole truth. “What f—king magic life did you live?“ she added.

Lewis agreed and said that she also has some regrets, explaining that she was “very scary as a young teenage person,” while Lynskey said that people who claim to have no regrets are just ”lying to themselves.“ To which Ricci replied, ”Denial is the only way to get up that river.“

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Tawny Cypress
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woody Harrelson writes ode to baby girl who looks just like him: ‘I just wish I had your hair’

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson had tried his hand at poetry having written a hilarious ode to a British baby girl who looks just like him.The Zombieland actor said he was “flattered” to have been compared to the youngster after a side-by-side photo of the pair went viral on Twitter.Dani Grier Mulveena, from Northern Ireland, took to Twitter on Wednesday (3 August) to share the hilarious spot-the-difference between Harrelson and her nine-month-old daughter, Cora.“Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?” she wrote on Twitter.Some 24,200 retweets and 444,400 likes later, the mother said: “Cora says thank you...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut: 'I'm in Awe' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum is smitten -- personally and professionally -- with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The couple is currently on location in Yucatan to film Pussy Island, with Kravitz directing and Tatum acting. Speaking exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy