Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools clean up one year, prepare for next

Summer is time to prepare for next school year at Benzie Central Schools
For administrative staff at Benzie County Central Schools, summer isn't time off, it's time to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Grand Traverse Community Foundation accepting grant applications for awards up to $20K
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants that are collectively available from its community funds.
Advocates for Benzie County receive $3,000 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library
The grant will support the registration of 120 children ages birth to 5 who live in either the Benzie Central or Frankfort School districts.
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Fire service millage renewed in Blaine Township
Voters in Blaine Township voted to renew a millage to cover the costs of paying Frankfort Fire Department for services.
Benzie County is an art lover’s paradise
Benzie County offers plethora of art galleries.
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Lisa’s Little Gift Shop brightens up northern Michigan town
Lisa's Little Gift Shop is not that little, at least not in terms of the items it carries. There are wind chimes, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, local brands and more.
O'Malley, Coffia to vie for 103rd state House seat in November
Republicans and Democrats each had two choices for their party on Aug. 2 for Michigan's 103rd district House of Representatives seat.
Deconstruction of Frankfort Community Center started
After years of discussion that lead to a vote to demolish it, the former Frankfort Community Center will live on as recycled material.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
Scenic walk along Crystal Lake raises money for homebound seniors
Benzie Senior Resources will be hosting its yearly fundraiser to help cover the costs of enriching the lives of Benzie County's seniors.
Frankfort subcommittee to explore input on Lake Michigan bathroom design
The Lake Michigan Beach Restroom Subcommittee will meet to look over public input from a survey and open house concerning designs for bathroom at Lake Michigan beach in Frankfort.
Manistee animal control officer honored with Lifesaving Award in Benzie County
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office recognized a Benzonia man who helped move an unconscious woman from her car after she crashed into a gas main.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Benzie Bayou brings blues, food and good times to Elberta
The blues returned to northern Michigan as Benzie Bayou brought headlining talent for its annual Benzie Bayou fundraiser.
CSA Art Fair: Weekend fun on Wednesday
Artists, crafters and nonprofit organizations set up shop at the Congregational Summer Assembly's annual weekday art fair.
Beulah man charged with third drunk driving offense
A Beulah man has been charged with his third drunk driving offense, as well as other related charges.
