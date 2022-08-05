ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools clean up one year, prepare for next

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 1

Related
recordpatriot.com

After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
LAKE ANN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Frankfort, MI
Education
City
Frankfort, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wnmufm.org

Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
254
Followers
388
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy