SML WEST SHREVEPORT BRANCH WELCOMES TATTOO ARTIST TYLER CROMWELL AUGUST 13

The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Announces Transition to New Ownership Group
Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest. shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new. ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as. they will collaborate...
KTAL
Bos-Man’s Barber College gives free haircuts at Ratchet City Music Fest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bos-Man’s Barber College gave away free haircuts on Saturday during Ratchet City Music Fest, an event sponsored by Marvkevea’s Learning Center’s annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Families waited in line at the Louisiana State Fairground for free backpacks, but they couldn’t...
KSLA
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is under new ownership. The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 8 that the Bossier City riverfront shopping center is now owned by Boardwalk Routh LLC, which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Louisiana Boardwalk officials say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
Eastern Progress
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
The Top 5 Reasons Why Shreveport Singles Want to Stay Single
An increasing number of singles are opting out of the dating game in Shreveport-Bossier City in order to stay single. Being single myself, I decided to find out why and the simplest way seemed to ask. Groundbreaking, right?. I guess I've always just thought I needed to be a part...
lailluminator.com
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
arklatexweekend.com
New cheese and wine bar opens at Horseshoe Casino
Bossier City, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Horseshoe Casino introduces a new dining experience with the addition of a new cheese and wine bar, with expertly curated selections. The Horseshoe Casino is introducing a new cheese and wine bar. The bar’s name is Casa di Amici, which...
KSLA
SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
bossierpress.com
LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS SCHOOL OF NURSING EXPANDS NURSING EDUCATION TO NORTH LOUISIANA
Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved Off-Campus Instructional Site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.
KTAL
Who is the most famous person from your town? Interactive map allows you to click and see
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you hail from, say, Caddo Parish, La., you would likely scream “Terry Bradshaw.” After all, the former quarterback is known for leading the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships. Or maybe you’re from Atlanta, Texas, where popular comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres went to high school.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
KTAL
Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
KTAL
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
KSLA
Ratchet City Music Fest will be showcasing local talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local musical artists will be featured at the Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and there are a lot of activities to look forward to. MC Circle productions presents its 5th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds on August...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race
In a unanimous vote, the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Caddo District Court decision disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ from running for re-election.
