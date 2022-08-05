UPDATE: Man jailed on Aggravated Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault Family Violence warrants

Read on kfdm.com
MySanAntonio
Police arrest man after hearing him threaten to 'shoot up the place'
A convicted felon will once again face court because he was allegedly caught carrying a gun while walking on the wrong side of the roadway. A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 32-year-old with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.
Trial for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in connection with 2019 death of Port Arthur man set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man may soon stand trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
KFDM-TV
TDCJ: Inmate at Gib Lewis Unit dies of what appear to be self-inflicted wounds
TYLER COUNTY — The Office of Inspector General is investigating the death of a prisoner at the Gib Lewis Unit from what appear to be self-inflicted wounds, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. It's the second reported self-inflicted death at the prison since June. The 42-year-old inmate...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
KFDM-TV
Candlelight vigil honors Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell
BEAUMONT — Family and friends say they accomplished their goal of shining a light on the memory of Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell. The Beaumont officer died August 9, 2020 when a teenager more than two times the limit for blood -alcohol content crashed into her police SUV on Cardinal Drive.
East Texas News
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police asking for public’s help in fraud investigation
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in an active investigation. Authorities are trying to identify an individual seen in photographs released Monday afternoon. Police say the pictures relate to an active fraud investigation. If anyone can identify this person,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
KFDM-TV
Indictment: Man charged in robbery with fake gun
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Matthew Calvin, 35, of Beaumont, on August 3, 2022, on the charge of robbery. If convicted, Elam could face up to twenty years in prison. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit from the Jefferson County Grand Jury, Calvin entered a...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Port Arthur Police update the public on school safety rules to follow on the roads
Are You Ready? It is time for our local school districts first day for students to return to school from Summer break. The first day in Port Arthur will be Wednesday (Aug. 10). We need to adjust our driving behavior in the early mornings and evenings and start preparing, leaving for your daily journey earlier, because our roads will be experiencing a higher number of vehicles on the roadway due to school traffic. Let’s make this the safest school year ever for our children to be transported to and from school. Remember, if you leave late expect to arrive late.
Jefferson County correctional officer arrested, charged with drug possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges stemming from an accusation that he may have been bringing drugs into the jail. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, was arrested Wednesday, August 3 and booked just after 5 p.m. on a charge of possession...
kjas.com
Gib Lewis inmate dies from suicide, 39 days after guard committed suicide
An inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit near Woodville has died as a result of what investigators believe is a case of suicide. This comes just 39 days after a guard at the same facility died in a case of suicide. The only information released about the inmate was...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Jefferson County Correctional Officer accused of bringing drugs into jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a Jefferson County correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail. Sheriff Zena Stephens tells us the officer is Dylan Michael Moore, 24. She says he was arrested Wednesday and has bonded out of jail. He was hired in April and is from Groves.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts woman on charge of abandoning a child
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted LaShonda Elam, 36, of Beaumont, on the charge of abandoning a child August 3, 2022. If convicted, Elam could face up to two years in state jail. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Beaumont PD responded to a call of a...
KFDM-TV
Dog stolen near Houston, found in Texas panhandle 5 years later reunited with family
BAYTOWN, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen nearly five years ago near Houston and found last week in the Texas panhandle is finally back home with her family. A plane carrying Sheba landed Sunday afternoon at the airport in Baytown, Texas where Stephanie Malmstrom and her family were anxiously waiting.
