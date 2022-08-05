Peoria County Sheriff’s office report reveals new details about viral dog abuse video

Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Related
Central Illinois Proud
A jury has been selected for man accused of triple homicide
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The jury has been selected for the man accused of a triple homicide on Christmas in 2019 in Livingston county. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of murdering Shirley Brewer, Norman walker and Christian Brewer in Cullom, near Pontiac.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
Central Illinois Proud
Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
Central Illinois Proud
Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers found a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
Central Illinois Proud
Bear’s Bites Foundation raising money for pets
(PEORIA) Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Bear’s Bites Foundation day was held on Sunday in Peoria Heights. Bear’s Bites is a non-profit that helps families with emergency needs for pets, including medical bills. Multiple vendors, rescues, and shelters were in attendance Sunday to show their support...
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepare to rally ahead of federal mediation
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 met Sunday to prepare for an upcoming rally regarding teachers’ working conditions. This comes in the wake of the union and Peoria Public Schools preparing to head into federal mediation. On August 2, 2022, the Peoria Federation...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit holds back to school bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
Central Illinois Proud
National average gas price falls to $4/gallon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have declined for the eighth straight week as the average gas price in the city fell 24.7 cents this week to an average of $4.21 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 71.0 cents...
Comments / 0