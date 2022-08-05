Treasurer John M. Schroder elected chair of national financial organization

Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved Off-Campus Instructional Site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.

