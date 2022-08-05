Treasurer John M. Schroder elected chair of national financial organization

Read on bossierpress.com
thecentersquare.com
Experts say a taxpayer-funded $198.5M carbon capture project in Louisiana would be questionable
(The Center Square) — Louisiana officials are touting state incentives for a $198.5 million carbon capture project at an Ascension Parish chemical plant, despite evidence and experts suggesting it's a questionable investment. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Friday CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct...
cenlanow.com
Cleco Power resetting its economic development strategy across Louisiana service regions
PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 8, 2022 – Cleco Power is reinvigorating its economic development strategy to support growth across its 24-parish service area, recognizing that industry electrification and renewable energy impacts require a strategy reset. With a renewed focus on economic development activities, Cleco Power officials are partnering...
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
West Side Journal
Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
bossierpress.com
LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS SCHOOL OF NURSING EXPANDS NURSING EDUCATION TO NORTH LOUISIANA
Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved Off-Campus Instructional Site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
theadvocate.com
Unlike most Southern states, Louisiana is working to install air conditioning in prisons
Ronald Marshall recalls being drained of energy every morning after picking vegetables in the unshaded fields of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. But the dorm where he lived with about 80 others was hotter than outside. “Guys would literally miss their noon chow because the sun sucked life right out...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
NOLA.com
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
postsouth.com
CF Industries announces $198.5 million carbon capture project at Donaldsonville complex
CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the...
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of […]
Four questions to consider before moving out of Louisiana
Louisiana's music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention.
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
NOLA.com
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast on Monday
Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday.
