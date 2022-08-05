Bubba Wallace will greet fans at Michigan McDonald’s prior to MIS race

Read on www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Related
‘Chaos ensued’: Massive crash consumes 9 at MIS, including Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch ended his race in the infield care center instead of victory lane, as he was caught up in a major crash just 26 laps into the race on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch had one of the fastest cars of the weekend, qualifying third and notching the...
Why LeBron James’ name will be on the hood of a racecar Sunday at MIS
The greatest NBA player in history has a stake in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The claim still applies, regardless of whether you think Michael Jordan or LeBron James is No. 1. Jordan is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, and one of his drivers qualified...
Winless in 29 years of racing, Michigan driver still having fun – and setting milestones
After 396 career races in NASCAR’s ARCA Series, Brad Smith has never finished better than ninth. The 53-year-old from Shelby Township has only finished on the lead lap seven times – and hasn’t done so since 2017. Racecars drive by him like they have an extra cylinder.
NASCAR at MIS: Race televised on new channel for 2022
The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway will air on a different channel from previous years – the USA Network. USA Network is NBC’s cable replacement for the now-defunct NBCSN, which shut down at the end of 2021. Select Cup Series races are still televised on NBC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bubba Wallace qualifies 1st at Michigan, notches NASCAR’s fastest lap of 2022
Bubba Wallace will start on the pole for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, as he treated fans to the fastest qualifying lap in NASCAR since February 2021. Wallace’s lap averaged 190.703 mph to win his first career pole. The previous high this season in the new...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway underway after downpour
BROOKLYN — The skies opened up and poured down on Michigan International Speedway just 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled to begin. Race officials had moved the start time from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 earlier in the day because of the rain in the forecast, but the race is now underway. “Thunderstorm & lightning...
Rain delays start of NASCAR race at MIS, track advises fans to take shelter
BROOKLYN, MI – Rain hit Michigan International Speedway 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino was scheduled to start. The race is currently under a weather delay. NASCAR had moved up the start of the race from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 p.m. because of the threat of rain. Fans scurried...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crediting 10 to 12 hours of sleep, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs wins Saturday at MIS
Don’t expect Ty Gibbs to be partying into the wee hours of the morning at Michigan International Speedway. Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, beating Justin Allgaier by 1.16 seconds. The 19-year-old has to report to work again tomorrow – as he’s filling in for Kurt Busch in the Cup Series, as Busch has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms since July 24.
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
abc17news.com
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch thankful family escaped mall shooting
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Busch’s tumultuous year took another turn. Busch and his family escaped the Mall of America in Minnesota after shots were fired, three days before racing at Michigan International Speedway. When shots were fired, Busch and his son were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster while his wife and their daughter were shopping elsewhere in the largest mall the U.S. The harrowing experience did not appear to give Busch a newfound perspective on his life and career. The two-time NASCR champion does not have a contract for next season and that appears to be his chief concern.
NASCAR race at MIS moved earlier due to threat of rain, storms
BROOKLYN, MI – Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway will start 16 minutes earlier, as rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the event. The green flag will now wave at 3:01 p.m., when it was previously scheduled for 3:17 p.m. The race is televised on the USA Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
Last year, a University of Michigan loyalist drove the No. 2 car. This year, it’s a Buckeye.
A Michigander and University of Michigan diehard drove the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past decade. This year, a 23-year-old Buckeye is in Brad Keselowski’s seat: Austin Cindric.
Michigan football debuts at No. 6 in coaches’ poll; MSU 14th
Question marks on defense and a pending quarterback battle at Michigan didn’t faze a voting bloc of college football coaches. The Wolverines, fresh off a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, checked in at No. 6 in the preseason coaches’ poll, unveiled Monday by USA Today.
MLive.com
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All eyes on Michigan QBs Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy as camp starts
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan kicks into high gear with preseason camp, all eyes (and talk) are on quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. The two quarterbacks are considered by many in and around the program to be serious candidates to start the Wolverines’ season opener Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
Brandon Naurato named Michigan hockey interim coach for 2022-23 season
The University of Michigan didn’t take long to find a new hockey coach after firing Mel Pearson on Friday. The Wolverines on Sunday named Brandon Naurato, who served as an assistant coach under Pearson last season, as interim head coach for the 2022-23 campaign. UM relieved Pearson, who led Michigan to two Frozen Four appearances in five seasons, of his duties after a report surfaced Tuesday detailing multiple allegations against Pearson and his program.
Detroit Lions to give starters about 1 quarter of action in preseason opener against Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell gave his starters about a quarter of action in last year’s preseason opener. And the second-year head coach plans to do the same when the Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener on Friday night. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed seven-of-nine...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 3