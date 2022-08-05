ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Bubba Wallace will greet fans at Michigan McDonald’s prior to MIS race

By Taylor DesOrmeau
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brooklyn, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Brooklyn, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Michael Jordan
The Ann Arbor News

Crediting 10 to 12 hours of sleep, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs wins Saturday at MIS

Don’t expect Ty Gibbs to be partying into the wee hours of the morning at Michigan International Speedway. Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, beating Justin Allgaier by 1.16 seconds. The 19-year-old has to report to work again tomorrow – as he’s filling in for Kurt Busch in the Cup Series, as Busch has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms since July 24.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc17news.com

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch thankful family escaped mall shooting

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Busch’s tumultuous year took another turn. Busch and his family escaped the Mall of America in Minnesota after shots were fired, three days before racing at Michigan International Speedway. When shots were fired, Busch and his son were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster while his wife and their daughter were shopping elsewhere in the largest mall the U.S. The harrowing experience did not appear to give Busch a newfound perspective on his life and career. The two-time NASCR champion does not have a contract for next season and that appears to be his chief concern.
BROOKLYN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Mis#Michigan Mcdonald#Talladega Superspeedway#Firekeepers Casino#Nba
MLive.com

Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Grand Rapids Press

Brandon Naurato named Michigan hockey interim coach for 2022-23 season

The University of Michigan didn’t take long to find a new hockey coach after firing Mel Pearson on Friday. The Wolverines on Sunday named Brandon Naurato, who served as an assistant coach under Pearson last season, as interim head coach for the 2022-23 campaign. UM relieved Pearson, who led Michigan to two Frozen Four appearances in five seasons, of his duties after a report surfaced Tuesday detailing multiple allegations against Pearson and his program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy