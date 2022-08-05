Jordan Moray: Family hikes for hours searching for missing son

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Summer Wells’ family give heartbreaking update about missing five-year-old and say ‘it kills us’
A MISSING girl's father wrote a second letter from jail thanking the donors to his daughter's reward fund, which is tangled up in litigation. Don Wells, whose daughter Summer went missing last June, authored a religious-based poem in his thank you note to donors as he finishes his sentence for a DUI arrest.
Urgent search for teenage girl last seen cycling into nature reserve
Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl last seen cycling into a nature reserve in Sheffield.Detectives have published images of the teenager, who they named only as Skye, as she rode a bike in the city’s Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve on Tuesday afCCTV footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows her cycling into woodland on a black and red men’s mountain bike, while wearing a red coat and a bag over her shoulder.Officers have also shared an image of a similar bike to the one she was riding in an effort to help...
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off
A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Killer angered victims' family with last words before taking two hours to die in botched execution
Killer Joseph Wood angered the family of his two victims in his final moments before being executed in a prison in Arizona in 2014. The double murderer took over two hours to die in a 'botched' execution that resulted in a 'cruel and unusual' death. As a result, executions in Arizona were put on hold and only resumed in May this year.
Inside tragic six-year-old girl’s haunting final days before she ‘died of starvation’ in squalid ‘house of horrors’
THE haunting final days of a six-year-old girl who is said to have died of starvation while living in a squalid "house of horrors" have been revealed. Tragic Charlie was found unresponsive and "stone cold" at her family home in Adelaide, Australia, in the early hours of Friday morning. Her...
A man was installing solar panels in Plymouth when he heard a girl was missing. Then, he found her.
“If he didn't pick that path and see the missing clothing, we hate to think about what the outcome would have been." A man installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay, a neighborhood in Plymouth, stopped working when he heard an autistic 5-year-old girl had gone missing. Then, he ended up finding her.
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts final call before feared abduction from California camp party
A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday. “At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday. Kiely was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser...
Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Comments / 8