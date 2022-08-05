Troopers arrest man wanted for kidnapping a juvenile in Texas County

Read on www.ky3.com
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
ozarkradionews.com
Stolen Property; Howell County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Engagement
Cabool, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office released information on a stolen UTV from the Cabool area, and is asking the public for information on the theft. On July 25th, Deputy Roberts and Reserve Deputy Duggins responded to the call of theft on State Route AM close to Cabool. The stolen UTV has been reported as being a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew Cab. Identifying marks include a pair of stickers on the bumper showing Summit Racing and Speedway Racing. The Polaris was equipped with a top, and a custom 3 inch pipe on the rear bumper. It is also camouflage in color.
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
KYTV
Hiker suffers serious injuries after 30-foot fall on Texas County, Mo. trail
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A hiker, 17, suffered serious injuries after falling 30 feet off a cliff along a walking trail in Texas County. The fall happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on the Narrows trail near Houston. Rescuers made their way down the steep terrain to assess the patient...
ozarkradionews.com
Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday in Mountain Grove
Mountain Grove, MO. – Mountain Grove has experienced the loss of two individuals on Saturday, in two different accidents. The first accident occurred on Highway AD at 5:20PM. Tangala Brown, 64 of Mountain Grove, was Eastbound in her 1999 Dodge Caravan when she crashed. Brown traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the embankment. She was not wearing her safety device. Brown was pronounced deceased at 6:14 by Dr Joe Jones of Mercy, and transported to Elliott Gentry Funeral Home in Cabool.
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
ozarkradionews.com
Mammoth Spring Man Arrest for Inflicting Life-Threatening Injury on Family Member
Mammoth Spring, AR. – A Mammoth Spring man has been arrested and has been charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Battery after he inflicted life-threatening injuries on his nephew. The Mammoth Spring PD and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at a residence on July 30th, where...
houstonherald.com
Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove
An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
KYTV
City of Diggins, Mo. adds new storm siren
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A small Webster County community celebrated a newly operational storm siren. Table Rock Alerting System donated the refurbished equipment, saving the community thousands of dollars. The company’s owner says even in an era of smartphones and weather radios, sirens like these also save lives. “It...
kjluradio.com
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
