Jack Ray Decker, 66
Jack Ray Decker, age 66, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 6:15 PM – Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held. In loving memory of Jack, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. Arrangements are under the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Donald Robert Starwalt, 69
Donald Robert Starwalt, age 69, of Gila, Illinois, passed away at 11:48 PM – Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Willowbrook in Effingham, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM (Noon) on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Island Grove, Illinois, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM, celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Jewett Cemetery in Jewett, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:30 to 11:30 AM – Wednesday, before the mass in church. In loving memory of Donald, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Lucie M. Hartrich, 97
Lucie M. Hartrich, age 97, of Sainte Marie, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 PM on Saturday, August, 6, 2022, at the Arbor Rose in Robinson, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Sainte Marie, Illinois. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sainte Marie, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at the church and 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Saturday, prior to the mass in the St. Mary’s Parish Center. In loving memory of Lucie, memorials may be made to the Sainte Marie Foundation Mary’s Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Loretta L. McCormick of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Loretta posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 57 year old Sean K. Stokes of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
18-year-old rural Farina man on Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Circuit
A recent graduate of North Clay High School is in his second year of traveling the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Circuit with the Scheid Diesel Super Stock Diesel Truck. Brady Ingram was among the drivers participating in the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Circuit visit to the Marion County Fairgrounds this weekend.
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Edgar County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. 600 Block of East Court Street, Paris, Edgar County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1- 2001 Green Chevrolet SUV. DRIVER:. Unit 1- 16-year-old male from Paris, IL – Deceased. PASSENGER:. Briar Blair,...
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
Police Beat for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on two counts of resisting arrest. Brock Linder, who told authorities he was homeless, was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester of Hotze Road in Salem for domestic battery. The department was...
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Taylorville Fire Respond To Saturday Morning Blaze
One person suffered minor injuries in a structure fire in Taylorville Saturday morning. Taylorville Fire responded to a possible structure fire at 1 AM and found heavy fire from an attic coming from the rear of the house. The Fire Department attacked the fire from the rear but was unable to get inside due to a roof collapse. Tankers from Morrisonville/Palmer Fire and Owaneco helped provide water and manpower with Stonington fire providing coverage while other units continued to work.
School supply kits at Boys & Girls club
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school. School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
Springfield woman dies after car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old woman died in Springfield after a car crash Friday morning. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the woman died near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The coroner and Springfield […]
Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower
Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:20. 05:00. 04:54. 02:01. 01:48. 00:37. 00:37. 23:53. 23:53. 23:53. 22:54. 22:54.
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
