Biden takes victory lap on job numbers

President Biden on Friday took a victory lap on a jobs report that exceeded expectations, saying job growth was the fastest in history while the unemployment rate was the lowest in 50 years.

“Today there are more people working in America than before the pandemic began. In fact, there are more people working in America than any point in American history,” he said in remarks from the White House.

Data released on Friday showed the U.S. added 528,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in July.

Those figures are impressive, yet many Americans are feeling economic pain because of the highest inflation seen in generations.

Biden has not been reaping the political dividends from the historic job figures because of doubts about the economy linked to inflation.

The president while touting the figures sought to show he understood the pain people were feeling from rising prices.

“I know it’s hard to feel good about job creation when you already have a job and you’re dealing with rising prices, food and gas and so much more. I get it,” he said.

He also touted progress on inflation, notably in lower gas prices. And he noted the Senate is “on the cusp” of passing a sweeping climate and tax bill, the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) announced Thursday evening that she had reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) that could pave the way for Democrats to pass their budget reconciliation package in what would be a major victory for the White House.

Biden also took a shot at former President Trump, without mentioning his name, saying he was lowering deficits.

“The days of exploding federal deficits are over and I’ve kept my word,” Biden said, adding that the deficit is down a record of $1.7 trillion.