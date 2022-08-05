World champion athletes coming to OKC for paddleboard festival

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Athletes from more than a dozen countries will head to Oklahoma City for the 2022 World Paddleboard Festival.

The festival will be held on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

RIVERSPORT is hosting the event which includes Super Cup and World Cup events relocated from Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Organizers say Olympic and world champion paddlers will compete in the International Canoe Federation 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup. The weekend will also include the ICF Stand Up Paddling World Cup and Red Bull Rapids, neither of which have been held in the United States.

“Oklahoma City offered such a great experience for athletes and coaches at last year’s Super Cup, the ICF felt confident in asking our city to host again this year, even on such extremely short notice,” said Mike Knopp, executive director. “We’re really encouraging people to come out for the races and show our support. It’s about racing at the highest level, but it’s also about building a more peaceful world through sport.”

Admission to all race events is free; parking is $10.

