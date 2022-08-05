ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

World champion athletes coming to OKC for paddleboard festival

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xlc0_0h6LU2yD00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Athletes from more than a dozen countries will head to Oklahoma City for the 2022 World Paddleboard Festival.

The festival will be held on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

RIVERSPORT is hosting the event which includes Super Cup and World Cup events relocated from Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

District Attorney appeals motion in Pastor Scobey case

Organizers say Olympic and world champion paddlers will compete in the International Canoe Federation 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup. The weekend will also include the ICF Stand Up Paddling World Cup and Red Bull Rapids, neither of which have been held in the United States.

“Oklahoma City offered such a great experience for athletes and coaches at last year’s Super Cup, the ICF felt confident in asking our city to host again this year, even on such extremely short notice,” said Mike Knopp, executive director. “We’re really encouraging people to come out for the races and show our support. It’s about racing at the highest level, but it’s also about building a more peaceful world through sport.”

Admission to all race events is free; parking is $10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Devon Energy announces Sports Lab initiative with OSU and OU

Devon Energy announced a new partnership with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University Thursday morning in an effort to influence the youth in Oklahoma through STEM education. The initiative, Sports Labs, will be an incorporation of both sports and science into a learning program that will excite young kids about STEM and sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Norman, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bricktown (OKC)

Bricktown is a famous District located on the eastern side of Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. This entertainment district showcases the bustling and hustling nature of Oklahoma City, always buzzing and energetic. It is known as the place where everything happens, featuring a large number of retail stores, restaurants,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddleboard#Russia#Downtown Oklahoma City#Riversport#Canoe Sprint Super Cup#Paddling World Cup#Icf#Nexstar Media Inc
News On 6

'Tulsa King' Cast, Crew Shoot Scene In Oklahoma City Metro

The cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone have been shooting scenes all over the Oklahoma City metro recently. News 9 caught up with crews in July as they were filming at the Dustbowl in Midtown. The series will release for streaming on Paramount Plus November 13th.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
stormininnorman.com

Brent Venables happy with energy, effort on opening day of fall practice

Oklahoma football held its first fall preseason practice under head coach Brent Venables on Friday and the passionate new head coach was pleased to see the momentum carry over from spring practice and the summer. The Sooners hit the practice fields east of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadum for a couple...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy