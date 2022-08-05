Homeowners reminded to trim branches to avoid obstructing traffic signs

Read on www.newscenter1.tv
newscenter1.tv
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Pennington County Sheriff gets extra deputies during the Sturgis Rally
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills are teaming up to keep the communities safe while hundreds of thousands of motorcycles pass through. Whether it’s just answering the public’s questions or laying down the law, these deputies are keeping busy during this year’s motorcycle rally.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts out-pacing 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than in 2021. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
newscenter1.tv
UpSHIFT helps those in need of new wheels to get back on their feet
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Affordable vehicles are hard to come by, especially for those in need of a car to help them get back on their feet. Chris Erickson, director of Shift Garage, asks how we got to where we are at the moment. “We drove, that’s what we...
kotatv.com
‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
KELOLAND TV
Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
KELOLAND TV
Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
KEVN
With wildfires comes smoke safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite. With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
KELOLAND TV
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
newscenter1.tv
The Mayor’s Desk August 8: This Week’s Events
Find out what’s going on at city hall in this week’s Mayor’s Desk!. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City
RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
A major crime that takes place every year during the Sturgis Rally is human trafficking and Indigenous girls are a common target.
newscenter1.tv
SDHP investigating fatal crash, release new Rally numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 90 two miles west of Summerset. An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound 2006 GMC Envoy which was ahead of it. The motorcycle hit the Envoy and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. An eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRS Road King motorcycle then hit the first motorcycle that was lying in the roadway.
KEVN
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
