Taylorville Police warns against scams
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams.
In a Facebook post , Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver.
This is what police officers recommend doing when getting a suspicious call:
+Hang up, Google the number and reach out to the correct contact to verify you are talking to the right person.
+Do not release any personal information when answering a call.
+Do not answer any unknown numbers, especially if you are not expecting a call from a certain agency.
The Taylorville Police Department reminds people to protect themselves from scams and stay safe.
