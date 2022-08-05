ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville Police warns against scams

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWJW9_0h6LTzUG00

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams.

In a Facebook post , Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver.

This is what police officers recommend doing when getting a suspicious call:

+Hang up, Google the number and reach out to the correct contact to verify you are talking to the right person.

+Do not release any personal information when answering a call.

+Do not answer any unknown numbers, especially if you are not expecting a call from a certain agency.

The Taylorville Police Department reminds people to protect themselves from scams and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

