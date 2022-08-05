Hitchcock County man dies following crash near McCook

Read on nebraska.tv
Two charged following burglaries at Ravenna golf course
RAVENNA, Neb. — Two people have been charged after they allegedly burglarized the Ravenna golf course and stole golf carts. Anthony Epp, 24, of Lexington is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of willful reckless driving.
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
