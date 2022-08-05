City of Tyler Parks and Rec Fun Forest Pool open for one more week

Read on www.ketk.com
Tyler-based Catch Me If You Can food truck expanding
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler-based food truck is expanding to what it says its customers have been asking for — a brick-and-mortar location. Catch Me If You Can, owned by Amanda Longacre, will soon open a sit-down restaurant located at 18928 Highway 155 South in Flint. Longacre posted...
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
livability.com
New Development Creates a Luxury Vacation Destination in East Texas
High Hill Development near Tyler, Texas, offers high aesthetic. If you enjoy relaxing at the beach or the beauty and sophistication of California’s wine country, you’ll love High Hill Development, the new master-planned community of vacation homes in Arp, a community in Smith County about 20 miles southeast of Tyler.
A Unique Menu: Whitehouse restaurant helps kids with autism, dyslexia order their food easily
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Many of us go out to dine and look at a menu without second thought, but for one East Texas family, the way a local restaurant unintentionally formatted its menu really helped a mom and her kids out. Sara Murphy hangs pictures of her family across...
Boats being picked up from dock as Lake Palestine levels decrease amid drought
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The triple-digit temperatures have lake levels dipping below normal and causing safety issues for boaters and swimmers. With the lack of rainfall in East Texas, the water level at Lake Palestine as of Sunday sits at two feet below normal. “Unfortunately, with the water levels being so low, it’s one of […]
KLTV
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
tncontentexchange.com
Longview resident takes 50th trip through Road Scholar program to visit National Parks
For his 91st birthday, Bob Baldwin is leaving Longview this weekend for a stay in the mountains. Baldwin will be spending eight days visiting Glacier National Park in Montana and Waterton Lakes National Park directly across the border in Canada. The trip will be a milestone not just for his birthday, but as the 50th trip Baldwin has participated in through Road Scholar, a not-for-profit organization that plans a variety of trips for older travelers.
Wildfire near Lindale contained, no damage to structures
UPDATE – A wildfire near Lindale is now contained according to Smith County officials. The fire started outside a wood shed, and spread to the surrounding woods. Officials are currently guessing the fire to be around one acre, said no one was home at the time and that no structures were damaged during the fire. […]
Henderson County is drier than 90% of Texas, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire agencies fought a 42-acre grass fire in the 15300 block of County Road 2500 Saturday. Firefighters were able to save a barn through their efforts. This is just one of several similar fires firefighters have been called to in the past week. The fire started when a vehicle […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Holly Lake Ranch, TX USA
Been thinking and missing my mom and grandma this morning, walked out the front door at work and seen something hanging on a tree limb. It was a beautiful heart! I also had a blue jay feather being swept over my feet at the same time. It was definitely a sign from heaven from my family. Thank you for this wonderful heart!
Tyler ISD Board approves Guardian Plan
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the Guardian Plan which allows specific district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings, and at school-related events. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
Changes Proposed For City’s Enterprise Zone Program, Video Gaming Facility Policies
Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved on final reading a reinvestment zone and a rezoning request, as well as a reinsurance contract, a resolution appointing 3 to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, and on first reading two ordinance amendments. Video Gaming Facility Ordinance. Sulphur Springs Police Chief...
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
ketk.com
Off ramp of Toll 49 closed due to overturned 18-wheeler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler. The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene. Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
KLTV
1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 5 hours...
KLTV
Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
Tyler restaurant to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Mexican restaurant is going to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant said on Friday, it will offer a 10% discount off of any meal to any officer that goes to the restaurant and the sales will then be given to the […]
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
KLTV
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments. Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened...
