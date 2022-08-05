ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pa'trise Williams
3d ago

They always knEW they would get a better education with HBCU. NOT ALOT OF LIES coming from the question that are being asked OF THE minorities no reason to continue to KICK the truth UNDER A RUG.

2
Charli Lockett
3d ago

They are realizing that they can get a great education and build amazing relationships for life. HBCUs Rock!! 💜

3
Lady21
3d ago

Kids are waking UP! They know the REAL DEAL!#HBCU#PVAMU#JSU#TSU#MANYMORE!!!!

6
 

