Read on elkodaily.com
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elko, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elko; Humboldt The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Humboldt County in northwestern Nevada Northwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 314 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 32 miles east of McDermitt, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Humboldt and northwestern Elko Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Elko Daily Free Press
Carlin man accused of stabbing
ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another Carlin resident. The victim told Carlin police he was walking on South Seventh Street when Anthony P. Burnett, 54, pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and stabbed him in the left arm with what was believed to be switchblade knife. A police statement on the July 30 incident said the two men “have known each other for several years, and recently have been on bad terms.”
Comments / 0