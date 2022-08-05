ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another Carlin resident. The victim told Carlin police he was walking on South Seventh Street when Anthony P. Burnett, 54, pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and stabbed him in the left arm with what was believed to be switchblade knife. A police statement on the July 30 incident said the two men “have known each other for several years, and recently have been on bad terms.”

