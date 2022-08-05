At the August 15 meeting, the Pittsburg City Council is set to vote on approving funding for a gun buyback program hosted by the Pittsburg Police Department. The goal is to reduce the guns sold illegally in the community and to reduce the number of associated injuries and deaths. The funding would not come from the city general fund, but rather from the Pittsburg Power fund balance which would finance the gun buyback program.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO