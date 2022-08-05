ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Set to Vote on Incentive Program to Help Recruit More Cops

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will vote on an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. If approved, this would increase its incentive program to its employee referral program and recruitment signing bonus and incentive program for qualified lateral and entry level police officers. This is in response to low police staffing levels after an exodus of officers under the leadership of the Mayor Lamar Thorpe and City Council.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pittsburg City Council Could Approve $100k Gun Buyback Program

At the August 15 meeting, the Pittsburg City Council is set to vote on approving funding for a gun buyback program hosted by the Pittsburg Police Department. The goal is to reduce the guns sold illegally in the community and to reduce the number of associated injuries and deaths. The funding would not come from the city general fund, but rather from the Pittsburg Power fund balance which would finance the gun buyback program.
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 22 – August 2: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between July 22 – August 2 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 7/28 – Whitehall Lane: POE DRIVER WINDOW GLD TOYT AVALON. 7/28 – Lone Tree Way: BLK 2000 SUB,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 24-30: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 7/25 – 2300 block Buchanan Rd. 7/25 – 3700 block Sunset Lane. 7/26 – 4700 block Dallas Ranch Rd. 7/27...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch

At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
ANTIOCH, CA
Government Technology

Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
CALISTOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday

Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 24-30: Pittsburg Police calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 7/24 – 4600 block Century Blvd. 7/26 – 200 block W Buchanan Rd. 7/26 – 1100 block Cutter St. 7/29...
PITTSBURG, CA

