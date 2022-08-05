Read on eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Set to Vote on Incentive Program to Help Recruit More Cops
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will vote on an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. If approved, this would increase its incentive program to its employee referral program and recruitment signing bonus and incentive program for qualified lateral and entry level police officers. This is in response to low police staffing levels after an exodus of officers under the leadership of the Mayor Lamar Thorpe and City Council.
Candidate Filing Period Closes August 12 for November General Election
On Friday, August 12th at 5:00 pm, the Candidate Filing Period for the November 8th 2022 General Election will end. Nomination papers will be available at the Elections Office until the close of the Candidate Filing Period. Candidates for School Districts and Special Districts can come to the Elections Office...
Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
Pittsburg City Council Could Approve $100k Gun Buyback Program
At the August 15 meeting, the Pittsburg City Council is set to vote on approving funding for a gun buyback program hosted by the Pittsburg Police Department. The goal is to reduce the guns sold illegally in the community and to reduce the number of associated injuries and deaths. The funding would not come from the city general fund, but rather from the Pittsburg Power fund balance which would finance the gun buyback program.
July 22 – August 2: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between July 22 – August 2 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 7/28 – Whitehall Lane: POE DRIVER WINDOW GLD TOYT AVALON. 7/28 – Lone Tree Way: BLK 2000 SUB,...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
UC Berkeley calls off construction at People's Park after 'unlawful protest activity and violence'
Officials at U.C. Berkeley called off construction on a new student housing project at the park due to what they referred to as "unlawful protest activity and violence."
July 24-30: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 7/25 – 2300 block Buchanan Rd. 7/25 – 3700 block Sunset Lane. 7/26 – 4700 block Dallas Ranch Rd. 7/27...
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Concord Man Arrested by Walnut Creek Police for Annoying or Molesting Children
On Friday, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they...
BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday
Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
July 24-30: Pittsburg Police calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 7/24 – 4600 block Century Blvd. 7/26 – 200 block W Buchanan Rd. 7/26 – 1100 block Cutter St. 7/29...
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
